Industrial Valve Actuators Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2018 – 2028 | Future Market Insights

Market Outlook

In the 1920s, pneumatic actuators were utilized for valve control across various end-use industries. However, development of advanced process plants along with high pressure requirements and new innovations, such as gas-over-oil actuators, were developed.

A valve needs a means by which it can be operated (e.g. actuated or cycled). Various options are available to achieve this, which includes gears, levers, actuators and hand wheels. Valve actuators serve various functions across end-use industries, including process control, safety, automatic switching, etc.

Though the demand for energy is expected to stay high in the long term, the demand will be quite unstable in the short term. The oil and gas industry is facing various challenges in the overall value chain, i.e. from production to logistics and distribution. In the recent past, there has been a significant drop in oil barrel prices, manufacturers in the industry need optimization and improvement of processes to increase efficiency while adhering to the strict safety standards attached to the danger of the products handled. Small and smart technological improvements and working methods will lead to good results.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6538

Significant Investments in the Oil & Gas Projects, Assisting the Demand for Valve Actuators

Growing investments across the value chain of the oil & gas industry is one of the prominent factors likely to support the demand for valve actuators over the near future. For instance, in March 2017, Exxon Mobil Corporation announced that it will invest around US$ 20.0 Bn through 2022 to expand its oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Moreover, rising production and exploration of new oil & gas fields and augmented investments in refineries and pipelines in the Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific and Americas region is anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of global industrial valve actuators market.

Advancements in the Operations and Solutions

Emergence of technological advancements have enabled the development of industrial valve actuators with remote control features. There has been continuous rise in the adoption of industrial valve actuators across various industries owing to the developments in communication systems, IIoT and sensors. Within an oil & gas industry, valve actuators with remote controlling operations are mostly utilized for deep-well and subsea applications. Further, cost of ownership in end-use industries can be reduced with the help of actuators that are available with in-built sensors.

Global Industrial Valve Actuators Market: Segmentation

The global Industrial Valve Actuators market can be segmented on the basis of product type and end-use industry.

On the basis of product type, the global industrial valve actuators market can be segmented as follows:

Electric Actuators

Pneumatic Actuators

Mechanical Actuators

Hydraulic Actuators

On the basis of end-use industry, the global industrial valve actuators market can be segmented as follows:

Water and Wastewater

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Food & Beverages

Chemical

Marine

Others

Key Developments

In March 2018, IMI Precision Engineering announced that the company will showcase their latest range of IMI Norgen electric actuators

In June 2015, Rotork launched the 3rd generation IQT intelligent part-turn electric valve actuators

In May 2015, Rotork launched a new range of compact hydraulic and pneumatic valve actuators, primarily designed to perform in constrained space applications

Global Industrial Valve Actuators Market: Regional outlook

The global Industrial Valve Actuators market is segmented into the following regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, India and the Middle East and Africa. Middle East and Africa dominates the market and is expected to follow the same trend in near future owing to surging demand from end-use industries, such as oil and gas. MEA, followed by China, is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the market in near future. North America and Europe together are expected to account for a small share in the market over the next decade. Japan in the global industrial valve market is anticipated to grow at a comparatively slow rate.

Request For Report Methodology : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-6538