Industrial Safety Gloves Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2019 – 2025

With the rapid expansion of various industrial segments such as construction, healthcare, and manufacturing, there has been a growing focus on ensuring safety of workers against occupational hazards. As these industrial sectors are labor intensive, it has become imperative for maintaining safe working environment. These factors have spurred demand for various industrial safety equipment such as safety gloves.

Industrial Safety Gloves Manufacturers Emphasizing on Adherence to Green Manufacturing Process & Technologies

Governments of many countries worldwide have enforced stricter laws apropos to workplace safety. For example, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) enlists standards that are required to be adhered by industries. OSHA also offers information on worker protection for functioning in various industrial settings, thereby boosting implementation of safety laws and augmenting adoption of safety equipment such as safety gloves.

One of the latest trends being witnessed in the global industrial safety gloves market is the utilization of green & recyclable materials for production of safety gloves. Majority of glove manufacturers are continuously emphasizing on sustainability and adherence to green manufacturing processes & technologies.

Adoption of non-renewable energy sources and eco-friendly materials are likely to significantly curtail non-productive electricity consumption and the overall cost of manufacturing industrial safety gloves. Several vendors in the market are now seeking options for reducing the amount of waste produced, and decreasing their dependency on petrochemical resources by utilizing natural fibers. In addition, these vendors are concentrating on adoption of raw materials capable of reducing the carbon footprint, and have commenced using recyclable materials for the production of industrial safety gloves.

According to Future Market Insights recently developed report, the global industrial safety gloves market will exhibit an average growth throughout the forecast period (2017-2026). Sales of industrial safety gloves across the globe are estimated to account for nearly US$ 10,000 Mn revenues by 2026-end.

Europe to Become Largest Market for Industrial Safety Gloves by 2026-end

Europe is expected to become the largest market for industrial safety gloves by 2026-end, in terms of revenues. The market growth in Europe can be primarily attributed to proliferation of the construction sector, tightening regulatory directives that promote the worker safety, and rapid expansion of other industrial sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and foodservice are expected to stoke demand for industrial safety gloves in Europe. The market in Europe is projected to register the fastest expansion through 2026.

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to remain the second fastest expanding market for industrial safety gloves, with sales estimated to exceed revenues worth US$ 2,000 Mn by 2026-end. Most of the regions growth is driven by the abundant availability of nitrile and natural rubber in the ASEAN countries. Countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are leading producers of industrial gloves globally, which in turn contribute to APEJs market growth.

Key Research Findings from FMIs Report

Chemical protective gloves and leather gloves are anticipated to remain the most remunerative products in the market

Manufacturing end-users will account for the largest revenue share of the market during 2017 to 2026

Competition Tracking

With the presence of large number of companies in the global industrial safety gloves market, there is little differentiation between product offerings of vendors. They are therefore focusing on establishing long-term relationships with end-users in manufacturing and healthcare sectors. Key companies profiled by FMIs report include Kimberly-Clark, Bullard, Grainger, Inc., Uvex Safety Group, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Lakeland Industries Inc., Ansell Limited, Honeywell International Inc., E I Du Pont De Nemours and Co., and 3M Co.