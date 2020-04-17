Industrial robots Market Status, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Industrial Robotics market for 2018-2023.

Industrial robots can be classified into many types such as material handling, welding, assembling, painting, and for other purposes based on their area of application. Major demand will increase from companies in sectors such as automotive, electrical and electronics, chemicals, food and beverages (F&B), and industrial machinery.

In terms of geography, APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the industrial robotics market between 2018 and 2023. The key driver the industrial robotics market is the low cost of production, enabling various manufacturers to set up their manufacturing units in APAC, especially in countries such as China, Korea, and India. Automating the plant capabilities is another key trend adopted by manufacturers, which has boosted the demand for industrial robots in the APAC region.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Industrial Robotics will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Industrial Robotics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Articulated Robots

Parallel Robots

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Cartesian Robots

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

Metal and Machinery

Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

FANUC(Japan)

KUKA(Germany)

ABB(Switzerland)

Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan)

Nachi(Japan)

Kawasaki Robotics(Japan)

Comau(Italy)

EPSON Robots(Japan)

Staubli(Switzerland)

Omron Adept Technologies(US)

DENSO Robotics(Japan)

OTC Daihen(Japan)

Panasonic(Japan)

Toshiba(Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric(Japan)

Yamaha(Japan)

Universal Robots(Denmark)

Hyundai Robotics(Korea)

Robostar(Korea)

Star Seiki(Japan)

CLOOS(Germany)

IGM(Australia)

JEL Corporation(Japan)

Foxconn(Foxbot)(China)

Siasun(China)

Anhui EFORT(China)

Estun Automation(China)

Guangzhou CNC(China)

STEP Electric(China)

Codian Robotics(Netherlands)

Guangdong Topstar(China)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Industrial Robotics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Industrial Robotics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Robotics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Robotics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial Robotics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.