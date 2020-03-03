Industrial Robotics Market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region 2019-2025

Global Industrial Robotics Market (By Geography-Asia, Americas & Europe; By Application-Automotive, Electrical/Electronics, Metal, Rubber & Plastic) Market Outlook 2024presents the worldwide Buildings Automation and Control Systems (BACS) Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Industrial robots are automatically controlled, programmable and multipurpose manipulator programmable in three or more axes for use in industrial automation operations. These machines are capable of performing very precise operations with greater consistency and quality. Robotics have become ubiquitous with widespread employment in various industrial processes, ranging from feedstock processing and supply, blasting and painting, assembly, to other industrial processes.

Its major end-user markets are automobiles, electronic gizmos and gadgets, industrial mechanic and machine tools, chemicals, and food. It is intensively used in the automotive industry. Its adoption in non-traditional industries has also increased significantly over the years.

Growth of industrial robotics market is expected to remain robust in the upcoming years with underlying surge in demand for robotics from automotive industry, reduction of labor cost associated with automation and ongoing trend for automation in various industries. However, factors such as high initial investment involved in development and adoption of robotic technology, dearth of skilled professionals and safety concerns related to use of industrial robotics are restraining the growth industrial robotics market.

Key trends prevailing in the industry includes rise in number of transactions in the robotics industry, advent of Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), Robotics Renting & Leasing services and use of robotics in e-commerce logistics. Furthermore, SWOT analysis of the industrial robotics industry is also included in the report in order to provide better picture of the industry.

The report Global Industrial Robotics Market (By Geography-Asia, Americas & Europe; By Application-Automotive, Electrical/Electronics, Metal, Rubber & Plastic) Market Outlook 2024 provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the industrial robotics market focusing on major geographical regions such as Asia Pacific, Americas and Europe.

Asia Pacific region is leading the robot uprising. Furthermore, market analysis of major industrial robotics destinations such as China, Japan, Korea, the US and Germany is also included in the report. Future forecasts on all prominent application areas of the industry such as Automotive, Electrical/Electronics, Metal and Rubber & Plastic industry is provided in the report till 2024.

Major industry players operating in the market include Yaskawa Electric, Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, ABB Group, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, among others. Yaskawa Electric, Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG and ABB Group are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, financial and business strategies.

It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global industrial robotics market.

Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Introduction

3.1 Robotics Industry Overview

3.1.1 Industrial Robots

3.1.2 Service robots

3.1.3 Industrial robots vs. service robots

4. Technological Analysis: Industrial Robots

5. Global Robotics Industry Market Analysis

5.1 Industrial Robots Market Analysis

5.1.1 Market Size by Volume

5.1.2 Market Sizing by Value

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2.1 Market Share by Application

5.2.2 Market Share by Region

5.2.3 Market Share by Nations

5.3 Service Robots Market Analysis

5.3.1 Market Sizing by Value

6. Global Industrial Robotics Market Regional Analysis

6.1 Asia/Australia Industrial Robotics Market

6.1.1 Industrial Robots Sales by Volume

6.1.2 Industrial Robots Installed Base

6.1.3 China Industrial Robotics Market

6.1.3.1 China Industrial Robotics Market by Sales Volume

6.1.3.2 China Industrial Robotics Market by Installed Base

6.1.4 Japan Industrial Robotics Market

6.1.4.1 Japan Industrial Robotics Market by Sales Volume

6.1.4.2 Japan Industrial Robotics Market by Installed Base

6.1.5 Rep. of Korea Industrial Robotics Market

6.1.5.1 Rep. of Korea Industrial Robotics Market by Sales Volume

6.1.5.2 Rep. of Korea Industrial Robotics Market by Installed Base

6.2 Americas

6.2.1 Industrial Robots Sales by Volume

6.2.2 Industrial Robots Installed Base

6.2.3 The US

6.2.3.1 Industrial Robots Sales by Volume

6.2.3.2 Industrial Robots Installed Base

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Industrial Robots Sales by Volume

6.3.2 Industrial Robots Installed Base

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.3.1 Industrial Robots Sales by Volume

6.3.3.2 Industrial Robots Installed Base

7. Global Industrial Robotics Market by Application

7.1 Automotive Industry

7.2 Electrical/Electronics Industry

7.3 Metal Industry

7.4 Rubber and Plastic Industry

8. Global Industrial Robotics Market Dynamics

8.1 Trends & Industrial Developments

8.1.1 Transactions in the Industry

8.1.2 Advent of Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS)

8.1.3 Robots Rental & Leasing

8.1.4 Use of Robotics in E-commerce Logistics

8.2 Growth Drivers

8.2.1 Surge in demand from Automotive Industry

8.2.2 High Labour Cost

8.2.3 Ongoing Trend for Automation

8.3 Challenges

8.3.1 High Initial Investment

8.3.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

8.3.3 Safety Concerns

9. SWOT Analysis

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Share Analysis

10.1.1 Market Share by Competitors

10.2 Comparative Analysis

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Yaskawa Electric

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Business Strategies

11.2 Fanuc Corporation

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Financial Overview

11.2.3 Business Strategies

11.3 KUKA AG

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Financial Overview

11.3.3 Business Strategies

11.4 ABB Group

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Financial Overview

11.4.3 Business Strategies

