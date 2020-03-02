Industrial Robotics Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

Industrial robots have revolutionized manufacturing processes globally with widespread adoption in automobile and electrical/electronics industry. These are automated, programmable and movable robot system primarily used in manufacturing industry. These are designed to perform variety of chores in manufacturing and production setting which are often cited as unsuitable for human workers. Industrial robots are classified based on type of robotic arm into Articulated Robots, Cartesian Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Spherical and Scara Robots.

Global industrial robotics market by volume is contemplated to see big gains in the upcoming years by more than double its current size by end of the forecasted year 2020. However, the growth is expected to be less profound in value terms due to decreasing average selling price of industrial robots globally.

Growth of the industry is fuelled by surge in demand for robotics from automotive industry, reduction of labour cost associated with automation and rise in demand from developing and emerging nations. However, factors such as high costs involved in development and adoption of robotic technology, lower level of manual dexterity provided by robots and poor macroeconomic and industry conditions are restraining the growth industrial robotics market. Key trends prevailing in the industry includes rise in number of strategic acquisitions in the robotics industry, VC funding in the industry, human robot collaboration and advent of deep learning artificial intelligence for industrial robots. In addition to this, SWOT analysis of the industrial robotics industry is also included in the report in order to provide better picture of the industry.

The report provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the industrial robotics market focusing on major geographical regions such as Asia Pacific, Americas and Europe. Asia Pacific region is leading the robot uprising. Furthermore, market analysis of major industrial robotics destinations such as China, Japan, the US and Germany is also included in the report. Future forecasts on all prominent application areas of the industry such as Automotive, Electrical/Electronics, Metal and Rubber & Plastic industry is provided in the report till 2020.

Major industry players operating in the market include Yaskawa Electric, Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, ABB Group, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric Corp, among others. Yaskawa Electric, Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG and ABB Group are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, financial and business strategies. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global industrial robotics market.

