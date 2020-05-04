Industrial Robot Positioners Market: Market Scope and Growing Demands 2019 | Key Players: ABB, Comau, Fanuc, KUKA Robotics, Yaskawa Electric, etc.

Latest Survey on Industrial Robot Positioners Market:

Robotic positioners are a fundamental component of robotic automation. The positioner plays an important role in accuracy, repeatability and overall production quality. It is an essential consideration in any robotic system.

Robotic positioners come in many different forms, but their primary duty is the same. Positioners hold a part in a predictable and repeatable position for a robot. Often, positioners have two or more axes to rotate and reposition a part so the robot can reach the entire piece.

Top Key players of Industrial Robot Positioners Market:ABB, Comau, Fanuc, KUKA Robotics, Yaskawa Electric, CLOOS Robotic Welding, Deuma, Drupe Engineering, Easom Automation Systems, Hawk Technology, Industrial Robotix, IRCO Automation, Koike Aronson, Kyrus Europe, Lincoln Electric, Midwest Engineered Systems, Nachi-Fujikoshi, OTC Daihen, Production Design Services, Preston Eastin, Wolf Robotics and more.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of in these regions, North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc), China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

If you are involved in the Global Industrial Robot Positioners industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [Material handling, Inspection, Welding, Logistics, Assembly line, Machine tending, Paint robots], segmented by Product types [Single-axis positioners, Dual-axis positioners, Three-axis positioners] and major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.

