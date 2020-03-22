Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2023

The Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market is forecasted to attain $33,614.3 Million value by 2023. The market has been witnessing considerable growth, mainly due to factors such as growing food and beverages processing industry and rising cold chain industry, globally. Based on equipment type, the industrial refrigeration systems market is categorized into compressors, condensers, evaporators, controls and others (pumps, valves, vessels and auxiliary equipment). The compressor category accounted for highest revenue share in 2017, as compressor is a major part of the initial cost of the equipment.

Request Sample Copy of Report :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/industrial-refrigeration-equipment-market/report-sample

Based on the refrigerant type, the industrial refrigeration systems market is categorized into ammonia, carbon dioxide (CO2), hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) and others, wherein others include chlorofluorocarbon (CFC), hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC), fluorocarbon (FC), hydrocarbon (HC), Air and Water (H2O). Moreover, globally, HFC is being phased out as per the Montreal Protocol, an international treaty designed to protect ozone layer. The rules came into effect in 2007 after being ratified by 196 countries and the European Union. The use of environment friendly refrigerants exhibited to be one of the key trends in the market. The environment friendly refrigerants have low Global Warming Potential (GWP) and do not deplete ozone layer in the atmosphere. Also, governments in several countries have adopted stringent regulations towards the use of halogen-based refrigerants to support the adoption of these refrigerants.

Read summary of report here :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/industrial-refrigeration-equipment-market/

Some of the major players operating in the global industrial refrigeration systems market include Ingersoll Rand plc, United Technologies Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Danfoss A/S, Industrial Frigo SRL., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, BITZER Kühlmaschinenbau GmbH, Star Refrigeration Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd, Dover Corporation, Hussmann Corporation, Johnson Controls International plc, and Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd. Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Segmentation Market Segmentation by Equipment Type Compressors Reciprocating Screw Centrifugal Scroll

Condensers Air-cooled Evaporative Water-cooled

Evaporators Shell and tube Bare tube Finned Plate

Controls

Others (includes pumps, valves, vessels and auxiliary equipment) Market Segmentation by Application Food and Beverages

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Oil and gas

Others (include manufacturing and construction)

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.