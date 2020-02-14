Industrial Punching Machines Market 2018-2028 by Key Vendors: Amada, TRUMPF, Dalian Machine Tool, DMG Mori

The report “Industrial Punching Machines Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Industrial Punching Machines enable the industrial end user to process a wide range of parts. The industrial punching machines also provide the feature to produce sheets out of malleable metals and they also offer an option to draw ductile metals into threads and wires. The punching tool in industrial punching machines can mold and turn the work piece into any angular position. Industrial punching machines minimize the setup times and enhances the process productivity. Innovative upgrades, such as active and descending die, guarantee process quality. Automated features increase throughput and relieve the operator. Industrial punching machines can produce relatively small sized orders quickly and economically. High productivity offered by industrial punching machines produces a wide range of parts adhering to the highest quality standards. Automated industrial punching machines offer skeleton-free processing that saves raw material. Companies offer energy efficient industrial punching machines that minimize energy related expenditure. Industrial punching machines are ideal for multi-shift operations that demand higher productivity and energy.

Industrial Punching Machines: Market Drivers and Challenges

Industrial Punching Machines have the ability to perform several process functions, such as bending, cutting, inlaying, and notching. This factor is the primary driver of the global industrial punching machines market. The growing demand for efficient industrial automation is expected to propel the market to greater heights. The availability of energy efficient industrial punching machines that are integrated with other innovative upgrades, such as multi-tasking abilities, is estimated to drive the global industrial punching machines market. High adoption rate of components that enable industrial automation, which in turn, increase the overall productivity of the industrial process, will also drive the global industrial punching machines market.

In contrast, the high initial installation cost and the expensive maintenance will challenge the growth of the global industrial punching machines market. In case the industrial punching machines break down, the industrial process gets interrupted, which hinders the process productivity. Such factors are expected to restrict the growth of the global industrial punching machines market over the forecast period.

Industrial Punching Machines: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global industrial punching machines market can be segmented into the following:

Electric Pneumatic

On the basis of operation, the global industrial punching machines market can be segmented into the following:

Semi-Automatic Automatic

On the basis of end use, the global industrial punching machines market can be segmented into the following:

Packaging Manufacturing Metal Working Others

Industrial Punching Machines: Regional Market Outlook

Among all the regions, North America is stipulated to have healthiest rate of growth in the global industrial punching machines marketing owing to increasing manufacturing facilities and the region’s inclination towards automation to reduce labor cost and increase productivity. Also, it is anticipated that North America will maintain this significant growth rate over the forecast period. The industrial punching machines market in the Southeast Asia and others of Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate. The growth of industrial punching machines market in the SEA and others of APAC business region is attributed to the ever-rising demand for industrial automation. China and Japan are expected to register a steady growth rate in the industrial punching machines market. The industrial punching machines markets in Western Europe is also expected to generate a steady growth rate during the forecast period. The rising revenue and disposable income in the industrial sector provide a platform that facilitates the growth of the global industrial punching machines market. Also, the accelerated growth in the mechanical machining industry plays a major role in driving the growth of the global industrial punching machines market.

Industrial Punching Machines: Key Market Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global industrial punching machines market identified across the value chain include:

Amada Co., Ltd.

TRUMPF

Dalian Machine Tool Group

DMG Mori

Allied Machine and Engineering

Doosan Infracore

FANUC

GF Machining Tools

