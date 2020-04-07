Industrial Protective Footwear Market To Reach $10.1 Billion By 2025

Industrial Protective Footwear Market by Material (Leather, Rubber, Plastic, Polyurethane, Waterproof), by Application (Manufacturing, Construction, Transport, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Mining, Food, Oil and Gas), by Product (Safety shoes and Safety boots)â€œ Global Market Research Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017 -2025,Âin terms of revenue, the global industrial protective footwear market has been valued at US$5.6 bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 10.1 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Free Sample Report + In-Depth Industry Analysis @: http://www.4arcresearch.com/request-sample-73

The global industrial protective footwear market has been valued at $5.6 bn in 2017 and is expected to have a steep rise in the upcoming years with a CAGR of 6.5% through the forecast period. Protective footwear being the heart of industrial safety, major organizations in the market are concentrating further on technological innovation along with imparting comfort, flexibility, light weight material, durability, design and quality for protection against prominent on-hazard jobs. Industrial protective shoes are facing substantial demand from varied industries for avoidance of accidents and fatalities in workplace. Hazardous situations including trips, falls and slips along with falling objects, electrical contact, chemicals contact propels the necessity of usage of safety boots in industries. Further demand rises globally with the tectonic shift towards worker safety rather than maximizing profits along with stringent government laws for safety and protection of laborers at workplace.

Enquire before buy or customization in Report: http://www.4arcresearch.com/request-for-customization-73