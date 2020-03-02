Industrial Power Line Communication Market Share 2019: Global Industry Demand, Technological Advancements, Latest Trends, Business Opportunity, Competitive Strategies and Forecast 2025

In industries, the electrical network is widely spread and need to control rapid to avoid losses. Increasing advanced technology in device communication is leading the power line communication market in industries to grow. A recent device is invented which allows the communication between the power Supplier Company and their large industrial clients in order to lower the probability of power failures and communicates solely through Powerlines.

In industrial environment, the main source of interference and attenuation come from electric motors and their controllers such as Inverters. The electric motor is the core of the majority of industrial machinery and its role in the PLC channel must be take into account. The motor control through inverters is also a problem due to the noise generated by power switching.

There are several industrial applications that are benefited by using latest technology such as modern lighting devices with powerline communication change the traditional lighting in buildings and deployment of sensors network. The DC/AC-BUS controls individually multiple lights, sensing of temperature, smoke detectors, motion sensing etc over single powerline. It can actuate and control each light fixture intensity and color while reading a status of sensors attached to this powerline.

Global Industrial Power Line Communication Market

The report profiles the following companies, which includes ABB, Siemens, Cypress Conductor, Texas Instruments, Schneider Electric, Hubbell Power Systems, ST Microelectronics, Ametek, Sigma Designs, and General Electric.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by Frequency into Narrowband and Broadband.

Broadband PLC is applicable for high-speed broadband network connections such as to the Internet which generally operates at higher frequencies (1.8–250 MHz), high data rates (up to 100s of Mbps) and is used in shorter-range applications.

Narrowband PLC is appropriate for applications that need narrowband control or low-bandwidth data collection where low cost and high reliability are essential. It generally operates at lower frequencies (3–500 kHz), lower data rates (up to 100s of kbps) and has longer range (up to several kilometers), which can be extended using repeaters.

The narrowband is a growing segment in the global Industrial Power Line Communication market due to rising demand for narrowband technology products from energy management and increasing use of smart grid application in home automation.

By Application, the market is segmented into Energy Management & smart Grid and Indoor Networking. The energy management and smart grid application is the leading segment in Industrial Power Line Communication due to growing demand for smart metering & smart grids in different substation communication applications.

By Solutions, the market is segmented into PLC over AC lines and PLC over DC lines. The PLC over AC lines segment is leading the market and expected to grow because of the popularity of PLC adoption in smart grid applications. However, narrowband PLC over DC lines is also gaining ground in home networking, lighting and solar applications as well as in transportation vehicles (electronic controls in airplanes, automobiles and trains). The use of PLC in these applications reduces wiring complexity, weight, and ultimately cost of communications.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and RoW. Europe is dominating the global powerline communication market due to the advanced metering application and increasing government initiatives for the deployment of smart meters. In Europe, Italy has the largest scale of smart meters in Industrial Power Line Communication.

