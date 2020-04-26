Industrial PC Market Opportunities, Business Intelligence With GE, Advantech, Schneider Electric, Mitac International Corp., Siemens, Beckhoff Automation, Rockwell And More

Global Industrial PC market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Global Industrial PC market assists in providing the platform to run automation software for monitoring and controlling the processes, applications and also real time assistance. It generally requires display and operator units for automation devices in production.

The differences between industrial PCs and consumer PCs other than receiving, storing and processing the data on the commands of the defined algorithm are in terms of ruggedness, reliability, performance, compatibility, expandability and long-term availability, for faster processing, dual core or quad core processors are used.

There are various reasons due to which Industrial PCs are considered such as ruggedness, reliability, performance, compatibility, expandability and long-term availability, for faster processing, dual core or quad core processors are used and other tools. Furthermore, industrial PCs are required for logistics systems, data acquisition, and image processing and networking because of its efficiency, speed and reliability properties for automating the system.

Some of the major players in global market include

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

MiTAC International Corporation

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. Kg

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Panasonic Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Kontron S&T AG

Siemens AG

Others: Landitec Distribution GmbH, Lanner Electronics Incorporated, IEI Integration Corp. and ASEM S.p.A. among others. The global industrial PC market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Product Launch:

In February 2015, Beckhoff announced the launch of CP37xx series Panel PCs with multi-touch functionality and advanced Intel Atom processors which can be used in a compact housing for high PC-based performance. In November 2018, Kontron launched its single board computer pITX-iMX8M with CPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A53 architecture with up to 1.5 GHz for embedded applications.



In November 2018, Kontron launched Kontron KISS 4U V3 SKX for noise sensitive environment and it provides tool free replacements of various parts like fans filter mats and others. In October 2018, Kontron launched U/4U Rackmount Server KISS V3 PCI763 with PICMG Motherboard, for compute-intensive applications required for processing and analysing huge amounts of data, as in Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Machine Learning. In March 2016, Industrial PC launched Panel PCs for sunlight readable and perfect for outdoor applications.



In April 2018, B&R launched Automation PC 2200, which would use Intel Atom processors, compatible either with Box PC or Panel PC.

Major Market Drivers:

Increase in the investment in R & D activities

Growing importance on regulatory compliances

Rising demand for smart energy solutions and energy efficient operations

Market Restraint:

Rising threats regarding securities

Increase in the penetration cost

Segmentation: Global Industrial PC market

The Industrial PC market is segmented into six notable segments which are type, industry, touchscreen technology, sales channel, data storage medium and geography.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into industrial panel PC, box IPC, embedded panel PC, embedded box IPC, DIN rail industrial IPC, thin client industrial IPC, and rack mount industrial IPC. In 2019, embedded panel IPC segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In April 2016, Beckhoff announced CX81xx Embedded PC series, with 32-bit, 600 MHz ARM Cortex -A9 processor offers three times the CPU performance compared to the existing CX8000 series, as well as an eight-fold memory increase with 512 MB of RAM. The CX8190 can be used for TwinCAT 3 automation software which is used for Ethernet, the first device in the series and the first PC-based controller in an ultra-compact “Bus Coupler format

On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into discrete industries, process industries and service industries. In 2019, process industry segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In October 2018, Kontron launched U/4U Rackmount Server KISS V3 PCI763 with PICMG Motherboard, for compute-intensive applications required for processing and analysing huge amounts of data, as in Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Machine Learning.

On the basis of touchscreen technology, the market is segmented into resistive, capacitive and others. In 2019, capacitive segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In March 2016, Industrial PC launched Panel PCs for sunlight readable and perfect for outdoor applications.

On the basis of data storage medium, the market is segmented into solid state and rotating. In 2019, solid state segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

In November 2018, Kontron launched its single board computer pITX-iMX8M with CPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A53 architecture with up to 1.5 GHz for embedded applications.

On the basis of sales channel the market is segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. In 2019, direct sales segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

