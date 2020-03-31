Industrial Oxygen Industry Opportunities, Challenge and Risk

Industrial oxygen is produced by air separation processes. The application of oxygen stem is mainly on its oxidizing and life-sustaining properties.

Industrial gases are used in a variety of purity grades and for a wide range of purposes, including food gases and medical gases. Industrial gases can make production processes safer and more cost-effective and improve product quality. They often contribute to environmental protection. Some processes and applications would even be inconceivable without the chemical properties of gases. Oxygen is one of the most widely used gases. Among various application, steel industry accounts for the largest consumption share of industrial oxygen, which was 47.56%.

According to its production process, industrial gases can be dived into atmospheric gases and process gases. For atmospheric gases, the raw material is air and the key production unit is air separation plant. Oxygen is mainly produced via air separation plant. When considering the industry oxygen supply mode, three modes are preferred: on-site, bulk/merchant and packaged/cylinder. Each supply mode has its own characteristics and all of industrial gases manufacturers operate their gas business under the three modes. Globally, on-site type oxygen accounts for about 50%

According to this study, over the next five years the Industrial Oxygen market will register a 6.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 59700 million by 2024, from US$ 43100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Industrial Oxygen business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Industrial Oxygen market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Industrial Oxygen value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

On-Site Type

Bulk Type

Cylinder Type

Segmentation by application:

Steel Industry

Chemical Industry

Copper and Aluminium

Synthesis Gas

Waste Water Treatment

Pulp and Paper Industry

Food & Beverage

Plastic Industry

Semi-Conductors

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Linde Group

Air Liquide

Praxair

Air Products and Chemicals

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Air Water

Messer

Yingde Gases

SOL

Norco

Gulf Cryo

SIG Gases Berhad

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

