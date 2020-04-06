Industrial Metrology Equipments Market – Exploratory Research On Global Industry 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Industrial Metrology Equipments Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Adoption of precise manufacturing and intense quality control methods in the industries of aerospace, automotive, and semiconductor has imparted increasing impetus to the market. Advanced inspection technologies, notably helped by big data analytics, has shaped the growth dynamics. Constant technology advances in equipment especially pertaining to software, and integration of cloud have accentuated the potential in recent years. The industrial metrology equipment market might reach worth of US$1 bn by 2025.

APAC holds huge potential for the industrial metrology equipments market. The growth of the market in APAC is attributed to growing automotive and manufacturing plants in this region. Moreover, large funding from governments of various APAC countries in research and development, and extensive industrial base are the major contributors to the industrial metrology market in APAC, with China, South Korea, and Japan being the major countries contributing to the growth. Also, continuous technological advancements propel the growth of this market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hexagon

Faro Technologies

Nikon Metrology

Carl Zeiss

Jenoptik

Creaform

Renishaw

KLA-Tencor

Applied Materials

Perceptron

GOM

Automated Precision

JLM Advanced Technical Services

Precision Products

Carmar Accuracy

Pollen Metrology

Cairnhill Metrology

Att Metrology Services

Trimet Group

Industrial Metrology Equipments Breakdown Data by Type

Coordinate Measuring Machine

Optical Digitizer and Scanner

Measuring Instrument

X-Ray and Computed Tomography

Automated Optical Inspection

2D Equipment

Industrial Metrology Equipments Breakdown Data by Application

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Manufacturing

Semiconductor

Others

Industrial Metrology Equipments Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

