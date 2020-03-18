Industrial Metal Detectors Market Demand and Supply by Future Prediction 2019 to 2025

Global Industrial Metal Detectors Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Industrial Metal Detectors Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The Industrial Metal Detectors market was valued at 590 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 680 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Metal Detectors.

Industrial metal detectors indicate the presence of metal in nonconductive materials such as textiles, rubber, oils or liquids, plastics, powders, wood products, ceramics and glasses, and concrete. They are used to determine cleanliness or verify the absence of tramp metal in continuous or bulk products, as well as recycled materials. Applications include the detection of metal chips in pharmaceutical powders or preparations, nails or staples in wood, metal caps in crushed glass, and needles in fabric sheets. Industrial metal detectors are also used to verify the presence and location of metal such as buried electrical lines, piping behind walls, or reinforcing metal rebar in concrete. Airport metal detectors are used to detect guns, knives, bombs, and other weapons. Industrial metal detectors for security applications can also be used to detect metallic items that an individual is trying to smuggle into or out of a secure facility.

For industry structure analysis, the industrial metal detector industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 60.86% of the revenue market in 2016. Regionally, North America is the biggest revenue area of industrial metal detector, with sales revenue share of 33.49% in 2016.

The sales of industrial metal detector increases from 20651 Units in 2012 to 24266 Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 4.1%.

Asia-Pacific occupied 32.81% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively have around 28.65% and 23.28% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of sales.

This report studies the global market size of Industrial Metal Detectors in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Industrial Metal Detectors in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Industrial Metal Detectors market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Industrial Metal Detectors market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Mettler-Toledo

Eriez

CEIA

Loma

Anritsu

Sesotec

Metal Detection

Nissin Electronics

Mesutronic

Thermo Fisher

Fortress Technology

Nikka Densok

Cassel Messtechnik

VinSyst

Foremost

COSO

Ketan

Shanghai Shenyi

Market size by Product – Metal Detector with Conveyor Rectangular Aperture Metal Detector Gravity Fall Metal Detector Pipeline Liquid, Paste and Slurry Metal Detector

Market size by End User/Applications – Food Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Textiles Industry Mining and Plastic Industry Others

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Industrial Metal Detectors capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Industrial Metal Detectors manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Metal Detectors Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Metal Detectors Production

2.2 Industrial Metal Detectors Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Industrial Metal Detectors Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Industrial Metal Detectors Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Industrial Metal Detectors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Industrial Metal Detectors Production by Regions

4.1 Global Industrial Metal Detectors Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Industrial Metal Detectors Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Industrial Metal Detectors Revenue Market Share by Regions

5 Industrial Metal Detectors Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Industrial Metal Detectors Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Industrial Metal Detectors Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Industrial Metal Detectors Revenue by Type

6.3 Industrial Metal Detectors Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Industrial Metal Detectors Breakdown Dada by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1.1 Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Metal Detectors

8.1.4 Industrial Metal Detectors Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Industrial Metal Detectors Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Industrial Metal Detectors Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Industrial Metal Detectors Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecasts by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Industrial Metal Detectors Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Industrial Metal Detectors Upstream Market

11.2 Industrial Metal Detectors Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Industrial Metal Detectors Distributors

11.5 Industrial Metal Detectors Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Metal Detectors are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

