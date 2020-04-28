Industrial Machine Vision Market Expected to Dominate Worldwide by 2026

Industrial Machine Vision Market: Introduction

As the industrial sector is growing all round the world, new technologies are adopted for fast and accurate development of various products. One such system which has evolved in recent times and increased the quality, efficiency, and product safety is an industrial machine vision system. The industrial machine vision system works by generating images through a camera that are automatically analyzed by a software. Industrial machine vision systems perform quality tests, control processes, guide machines, read codes, identify components, and deliver valuable data for optimizing production.

Industrial Machine Vision Market: Drivers and Challenges

There are many factors driving the market for industrial machine vision. Out of which, one major factor is the fast and accurate processing of data by the system. The efficiency of industrial machine vision systems is increasing as manufacturers are investing in research and development. Speed and accuracy parameters of industrial machine vision systems are getting better with new innovations in the market. This has increased the demand for industrial machine vision systems and has been a major driver for the market. Other drivers for the industrial machine vision market have been the advent of vision-guided robotic systems in the industrial sector as industries all round the world are adopting robotic systems for manufacturing. Robotic systems require the deployment of industrial machine vision systems.

Some of the restraints for the industrial machine vision market have been related to the complex integration of industrial machine vision systems. The integration of industrial machine vision system has been on a complex and expensive side and is thus restraining the market for industrial machine vision systems. Also, there is not much awareness about these industrial machine vision systems all round the world which is also the reason for the slow growth of the industrial machine vision market.

Industrial Machine Vision Market: Segmentation

The industrial machine vision market can be segmented into various segments but as per the market analysis, industrial machine vision is most suitably segmented by component, product, application, end-user, and region.

On the basis of component, the industrial machine vision market can be divided into:

Hardware

Software

On the basis of product the industrial machine vision market can be divided into:

PC-based

Smart Camera-based

On the basis of application the industrial machine vision market can be divided into:

Measurement

Identification

Positioning and Guidance

Quality Assurance and Inspection

Others

On the basis of end-user, the industrial machine vision market can be divided into:

Automotive

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Electronics & Semiconductor

Packaging

Process Control

Printing & Labeling

Others

Industrial Machine Vision Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the industrial machine vision market are: National Instruments, Cognex Corporation, Microscan Systems, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Basler AG, Machine Vision Technology, Keyence Corporation, and Omron Corporation. Some of the potential manufacturers which are likely to penetrate further in the industrial machine vision market are Sony Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Texas Instruments, Baumer Optronic, tordivel, MVTec Software, SICK, and ISRA VISION among others.