Industrial Lifting Equipment Market 2019: Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies By Anhui Heli Co., Ltd, Haulotte, Ingersoll-Rand, SSAB, Zoomlion, Hyster-Yale Group, PALFINGER Group, Cargotec, Columbus McKinnon And Others

Market Analysis: Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market

Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 64.25 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 90.25 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.34% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in demand from shipping industry which has been caused due to the growth in usage of e-commerce market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.; HAULOTTE GROUP; Ingersoll-Rand plc; SSAB; Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd.; Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.,; PALFINGER AG; Cargotec Corporation; Columbus McKinnon Corporation; TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION; KITO CORPORATION; XCMG Group; Linamar; Terex Corporation; Jungheinrich AG; Liebherr Group; Konecranes; Manitowoc; Tadano Ltd.; Crown Equipment Corporation; Mammoet; Komatsu Ltd.; Zhenhua and MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO.,LTD.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, SSAB announced the launch of “Strenx 1100 Plus” range of strip steel, this high-strength lightweight steel has variety of characteristics and is flexible for usage in development of booms, frames and cranes in lifting equipments.

In February 2019, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION announced that they had agreed to acquire Hoist Lifttruck Mfg., LLC and change its name to Hoist Material Handling, Inc. This acquisition will help in the expansion of lifting equipment provided by TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION and expand their geographic presence.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Drivers:

Growth of the usage of warehousing & logistics industry has resulted in increased demand for lifting equipments; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increase in the demand for the product from mining and construction industries due to the rise in levels of industrialization activities; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Requirement of large capital funds for the requirement of installation of these products; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Global industrial lifting equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial lifting equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Segmentation: Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market

By Product

Forklift Operations Diesel, Gasoline & LPG/CNG, Electric Class Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, Class 4 & 5 Application Manufacturing, Freight & Logistics, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Others Aerial Work Platforms Type Boom Lifts ,Scissor Lifts, Vertical Mast Lifts, Others Application Construction & Maintenance, Industrial, Telecommunications & Utility, Others Cranes Type Mobile Cranes Crawler Cranes, Rough Terrain Cranes, All-Terrain Cranes, Truck Loader Cranes, Ship Cranes, Mobile Harbor Cranes, Automatic Stacking Cranes Fixed Cranes Industrial Cranes, Tower Cranes, Ship-To-Shore Cranes, Gantry Cranes Operations Hydraulic, Hybrid, Electric Hoists Type Wire Rope, Roller Load Chain, Welded Link Load Chain, Others Operations Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Electric



By End-Use Industry

Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Shipping & Material Handling, Mining, Automotive & Railway, Marine, Energy & Power, Others



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa



Customization of the Report: Global Industrial Lifting Equipment market report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with us ([email protected]), we will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

