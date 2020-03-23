Industrial Lifting Equipment Market 2019: Dominated By Top Players Anhui Heli Co., Ltd, Haulotte, Ingersoll-Rand, SSAB, Zoomlion, Hyster-Yale Group, PALFINGER Group, Cargotec, Columbus McKinnon And Others

Global Industrial Lifting Equipment market report covers company profiling of key players in the market, carefully analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, leading segments and geographical analysis. This Industrial Lifting Equipment market research report comprises of the most important market insights that takes your business to the highest level of growth and success. Analysis and estimation of important industry trends, market size, and market share are mentioned in the Industrial Lifting Equipment report. By keenly unearthing the best market opportunities, resourceful information is fostered for your business to prosper in the market.

Market Analysis: Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market

Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 64.25 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 90.25 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.34% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in demand from shipping industry which has been caused due to the growth in usage of e-commerce market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.; HAULOTTE GROUP; Ingersoll-Rand plc; SSAB; Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd.; Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.,; PALFINGER AG; Cargotec Corporation; Columbus McKinnon Corporation; TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION; KITO CORPORATION; XCMG Group; Linamar; Terex Corporation; Jungheinrich AG; Liebherr Group; Konecranes; Manitowoc; Tadano Ltd.; Crown Equipment Corporation; Mammoet; Komatsu Ltd.; Zhenhua and MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO.,LTD.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, SSAB announced the launch of “Strenx 1100 Plus” range of strip steel, this high-strength lightweight steel has variety of characteristics and is flexible for usage in development of booms, frames and cranes in lifting equipments.

In February 2019, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION announced that they had agreed to acquire Hoist Lifttruck Mfg., LLC and change its name to Hoist Material Handling, Inc. This acquisition will help in the expansion of lifting equipment provided by TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION and expand their geographic presence.

Market Drivers:

Growth of the usage of warehousing & logistics industry has resulted in increased demand for lifting equipments; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increase in the demand for the product from mining and construction industries due to the rise in levels of industrialization activities; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Requirement of large capital funds for the requirement of installation of these products; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Global industrial lifting equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial lifting equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Browse Full Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-industrial-lifting-equipment-market/

Segmentation: Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market

By Product

Forklift Operations Diesel, Gasoline & LPG/CNG, Electric Class Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, Class 4 & 5 Application Manufacturing, Freight & Logistics, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Others Aerial Work Platforms Type Boom Lifts ,Scissor Lifts, Vertical Mast Lifts, Others Application Construction & Maintenance, Industrial, Telecommunications & Utility, Others Cranes Type Mobile Cranes Crawler Cranes, Rough Terrain Cranes, All-Terrain Cranes, Truck Loader Cranes, Ship Cranes, Mobile Harbor Cranes, Automatic Stacking Cranes Fixed Cranes Industrial Cranes, Tower Cranes, Ship-To-Shore Cranes, Gantry Cranes Operations Hydraulic, Hybrid, Electric Hoists Type Wire Rope, Roller Load Chain, Welded Link Load Chain, Others Operations Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Electric



By End-Use Industry

Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Shipping & Material Handling, Mining, Automotive & Railway, Marine, Energy & Power, Others



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Afric



