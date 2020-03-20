Industrial Labels Market Trends, Research Forecast 2019 With Dunmore, FLEXcon, H.B. Fuller, Saint-Gobain, DuPont, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Cenveo Corporation, Dunmore, And More

The industrial labels report brings you all the company profiles required to be in the competition for the industrial label market. With the help of SWOT analysis, this report informs you about all the market restrain and drivers to be followed in the forecast years 2019-2025 while explaining the industrial label market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).
Industrial Labels Market is expected to reach USD 58.35 billion by 2025, from USD 44.72 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Industrial label is a collection of a piece of paper, plastic, fabric or other material applied on the product for identification, visual or textual information, advertising, operating instruction of product. Some of the major players operating in the global industrial labels market are
- AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
- 3M
- DuPont
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Cenveo Corporation
- CCL Industries Inc.
- Brady Worldwide, Inc.
- DUNMORE
- Fuji Seal International, Inc.
- B. Fuller Company
- Flexcon Company, Inc.
- Saint Gobain SA
- others
The report includes market shares of industrial labels market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The global industrial labels market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies in report such as This report focuses on the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations that are affecting the Industrial Labels market in the forecast period 2018-2025. The Industrial Labels market is gradually increasing hence fluctuating the CAGR levels for the better.
The Industrial labels have various processes such as pressure sensitive labeling, glue-applied labeling, and heat transfer. They are comprised of barcode, RFID, flexography, offset, digital printing and screen printing technology. It has various features such as dust resistant, high temperature, moisture resistant, and pressure resistant with anti-peel properties. Industrial labels are widely applicable in different industries such as automobile, consumer durable, transportation amongst others. This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the industrial labels market in the next 8 years.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Growing production of consumer durable goods
- Rise in automotive industry
- Growing popularity of online designing tools
- Rising awareness regarding industrial labels
- Increase demand of raw material
Market Segmentation: Global Industrial Labels Market
The global industrial labels market is segmented based on
- Type
- Mechanism
- Raw Material
- Technology
- End User Industry
- Geographical Segments
- Based on type, the global industrial labels market is segmented into
- Warning/security labels
- Equipment asset labels
- Weatherproof labels
- Branding labels
- Others
- Based on mechanism, the global industrial labels market is segmented into
- Pressure Sensitive Labelling
- Glue-Applied Labelling
- Heat Transfer
- Others
- Based on raw material, the global industrial labels market is segmented into
- Metal Labels
- Plastic/Polymer Labels
- Others
- Based on technology, the global industrial labels market is segmented into identification technology and printing technology.
- Identification technology is further sub segmented into barcode,
RFID and others.
- Printing technology is further sub segmented into flexography, offset, digital printing, screen printing
- On the basis of end user industry, global industrial labels market is segmented into
- transportation & logistics,
- Automotive
- Consumer Durables
- Construction And Others
- Based on geography, the global industrial labels market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.
