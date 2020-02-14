Industrial Jacks Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2017-207

The report “Industrial Jacks Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

A jack is a device used to lift heavy industrial loads through varying forces, depending upon the type of load and jack. Industrial jacks are manufactured using advanced technology and high-grade raw material in compliance with various industrial standards. Mechanical and hydraulic are the two types of jacks (based on the force used); out of which, hydraulic force industrial jacks are the more commonly used ones. Hydraulic industrial jacks consist of bottle jacks and floor jacks, both of which are relatively strong and can lift heavy loads, as compared to mechanical industrial jacks. Hydraulic jacks require tremendous power to operate power equipment, for the loading and unloading of various heavy parts in the industry. Pressure on the hydraulic industrial jack is generated by force through large and small cylinders connected to each other, making it more uniform and feasible to lift loads. In the mining industry, industrial jacks have various benefits. For instance, they can explore the full capacity by operating at a pre-decided pressure, and they usually do not fail all of a sudden, attributing to a better shelf life. Furthermore, they are easy to operate, owing to the toggle switch being located away from load controls, in the form of a pneumatic valve.

Industrial Jacks Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

High efficiency and reduced fatigue of workers are major factors driving growth of the global industrial jacks market over the forecast period. Furthermore, easy operation and reduced lead times are other factors expected to fuel the global industrial jacks market during the forecast period. Easy installation, improved lifting capacities, and easy maintenance, repair work and storage are major factors driving growth of the global industrial jacks market over the forecast period. Durability and high strength of industrial jacks are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Fine finishing, corrosion resistance, and compact design features are major factors driving the growth of global industrial jacks market during the forecast period.

Restraints:

Fake dealers in the market are compromising on quality and selling at extremely low rates. This is expected to hamper growth of the global industrial jacks market over the forecast period. Apart from this, repairing of industrial jacks requires expert hands, which is a drawback in some regions and is expected to hinder growth of the global industrial jacks market during the forecast period.

Industrial Jacks Market: Segmentation

The global industrial jacks market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and material type. On the basis of product type, the global industrial jacks market is segmented as hydraulic, mechanical, and electric. On the basis of application, the global industrial jacks market is segmented as automotive, manufacturing, textile, mining, and others. On the basis of material type, the global industrial jacks is segmented as stainless steel, aluminum, and other materials.

Industrial Jacks Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants, identified across the value chain in the global industrial jacks market are:

Kumar Machine Tools

Power Jacks Limited

Larzep

Rima Spa

Bva Hydraulics

Hi-Force

Meyer Hydraulics Corporation

Sam Hydromacs Private Limited

Mobile Industries Inc.

Industrial Jacks Market: Region Wise Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the global industrial jacks market over the forecast period, owing to matured industrialization in the region and complete mechanization in industries. Western Europe is expected to be the second dominant region in the global industrial jacks market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific, with growing industrialization in countries, such as India and China is expected to register relatively high growth over the next decade with a positive outlook from the industrial sector. Eastern Europe and Latin America markets are anticipated to remain stagnant over the forecast period. Japan, being a highly advanced region as compared to China and India, is expected to account for a significant share in the global industrial jacks market during the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

