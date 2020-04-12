Industrial IoT Platform Market 2019 In-depth Analysis On Factors Driving New Trends In The Industrial IoT Platform

Industrial IoT platform is a division of IoT which is used in industrial application areas and allows the organizations to get real time insights about the machines, their health and their efficiency. As IOT is growing, their applications areas are increasing at much faster pace. IoT in manufacturing industries will help to gain the optimum utilization of resources without making any extra efforts. Connected devices and machineries will be transmitting real-time data to server which will be very helpful in their smart management. Factors such as high efficiency, low breakdown of machineries and high efficiency are some of the major factor which are directly associated with the industrial IoT whereas government rules regarding the use of automation in the industrial process, technological advancement, increasing demand for industrial process are also some of the indirect factors which is helping into the market growth.
In 2018, the global Industrial IoT Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Industrial IoT Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial IoT Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
PTC (ThingWorx)
Cisco (Jasper)
Microsoft
Google
IBM
Intel
SAP
Oracle
Amazon
Telit
General Electric
Gemalto
Zebra Technologies
AT&T
Xively (LogMeIn)
Aeris
Exosite
Particle
Ayla Networks
relayr
Bosch Software Innovations
Teezle
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Power and Utilities
Aviation
Oil and Gas
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Industrial IoT Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Industrial IoT Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial IoT Platform are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
