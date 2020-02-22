Industrial Inkjet Printer Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2028

Industrial Inkjet Printer Market: Introduction

An industrial inkjet printer is a type of printer that is used in different end-use industries for printing work such as labelling and multi-color printing, among others. An industrial inkjet printer is an electronic device which prints a digital image by thrusting droplets of ink onto surfaces such as paper, polythene, and plastic, among others. There are various types of industrial inkjet printers that work on different mechanisms or technologies, such as continuous and drop-on-demand. Industrial inkjet printers are mainly the continuous type, while the drop-on-demand type is utilized specially for printing large characters on cardboard boxes and similar objects. Industrial inkjet printers are an effective and efficient way of printing, along with economical costing. Industrial inkjet printers use a non-impact process, in which ink is emitted by nozzles and are dispersed for the desired printing design or shapes, and is controlled by the software integrated with the industrial inkjet printer. Industrial inkjet printers have the potential to revolutionize the printing and packaging industry, in which, mostly, conventional analog printers are used.

Industrial Inkjet Printer Market: Market Dynamics

An industrial inkjet printer can print on many types of materials such as paper, plastic, and metal, along with being able to carry out color printing. Easy installation and cost-efficient printing are some important factors that are expected to surge the growth of the industrial inkjet printer market over the forecast period. These printers have some advanced features, such as capable of high speed printing with quick drying ink that cannot be easily removed, which will propel the demand for industrial inkjet printers in the global market. Moreover, industrial inkjet printers can work in several configurations, and are designed to be fixed on a production line of any speed or move in traversing head applications. Industrial inkjet printers improve the printing resolution as well as durability of the printing work.

The lack of awareness about the importance of industrial inkjet printers is the key factor that impedes the growth of the industrial inkjet printer market. Besides this, skilled technicians are required for repairing and maintenance, which is another factor that hampers the growth of the industrial inkjet printer market. Moreover, the increasing demand for alternative printers, such as laser printers, is expected to stagnate the growth of the global industrial inkjet printer market.

Industrial Inkjet Printer Market: Segmentation

The industrial inkjet printer market can be segmented by product type, end use, and sales channel.

On the basis of product type, the industrial inkjet printer market can be further segmented as:

Continuous Inkjet Printers

Drop on Demand Inkjet Printers Thermal Inkjet Printers Piezoelectric Inkjet Printers Valve Inkjet Printers



On the basis of end use, the industrial inkjet printer market can be further segmented as:

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

Textile Industry

Printing & Packaging Industry

Others

On the basis of sales channel, the industrial inkjet printer market can be further segmented as:

Online

Offline

Industrial Inkjet Printer Market: Regional Overview

The industrial inkjet printer market is expected to grow at a relatively high growth rate in the developing economies of the world. In Asia Pacific, countries such as India and China are growing at a significant rate, owing to rapid growth in the industrial sector and urbanization. Moreover, in the developed economies of Asia Pacific, such as Japan, the industrial inkjet printer market is estimated to grow, owing to the adoption of advanced technologies and the demand for high-end products. The increased demand for high quality printing products and growing demand for industrial inkjet printer in the end-use industries in developed regions such as North America and Western Europe are expected to boost the growth of the industrial inkjet printer market. In the Middle East & Africa, the cosmetic and personal care industry is growing at a healthy growth rate, which is indirectly expected to affect the growth of the industrial inkjet printer market over the forecast period. Other regions such as Eastern Europe and Latin America are anticipated to grow at moderate CAGRs over the forecast period.

Industrial Inkjet Printer Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global industrial inkjet printer market includes: