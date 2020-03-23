Industrial Hybrid Stepper Motors Market By Leading Manufacturers and Product Types With Region By 2026

Hybrid stepper motors is a composition of permanent magnet and variable reluctance stepper motors. Hybrid stepper motors contain a permanent magnet in the rotor teeth. These teeth are also termed as stator poles. Two sets of teeth are called cup rings of the rotor. One ring is in the North Pole and the other is in the South Pole. Hybrid stepper motors are digitally controlled motors, and are highly precise, that they are able to provide years of reliable operation. This motor runs at very high step rates and illustrates high static and effective torque. These motors are used in a wide variety of industrial applications. Industrial hybrid stepper motors are comparatively economical as compared to servo motors. These motors are very popular among design engineers.

Key factors driving the industrial hybrid stepper motors market include rise in demand for automated equipment, and increasing focus on miniaturized stepper motors. Rise in concerns about industrial safety & security, emergence of IoT enabled stepper motors, and ongoing implementation of automation is likely to drive the demand for industrial hybrid stepper motors in the near future. Evolution in e-commerce has created lucrative opportunities for producers and distributors in the industry. Producers and distributors of industrial hybrid stepper motors are selling their products through various e-commerce websites in order to cater to a comprehensive range of customers across the world. Promotion of industrial hybrid stepper motors through various online channels is projected to generate high demand for the product in the next few years. However, strong competition from servo motors and conventional stepper motors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the industrial hybrid stepper motors market during the forecast period.

The global industrial hybrid stepper motors market can be segmented based on product, distribution channel, application, and region. In terms of product, the market can be categorized into two-phase stepper motors, and five-phase stepper motors. On the basis of distribution channel, the global industrial hybrid stepper motors market can be bifurcated into online channel and offline channel. The offline distribution channel includes authorized distribution channels of companies and third party distributors. E-commerce websites are considered under the online distribution channel. In terms of application, the global industrial hybrid stepper motors market can be divided into industrial machinery and industrial robotics. Industrial machinery segment is expected to dominate the market in the near future due to increasing awareness about safety at industrial sites. Based on region, the global industrial hybrid stepper motors market can be segregated into Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and, South America. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register significant growth during the forecast period due to increase in demand for industrial automated equipment in this region. This is expected to augment the demand for industrial hybrid stepper motors from 2018 to 2026.

Prominent players operating in the global industrial hybrid stepper motors market are Shinano Kenshi, Sanyo Denki, Oriental Motor, Minebea Mitsumi Inc., Tamagawa Seiki, Nidec Servo, Phytron, Nanotec, Moons, Fulling Motor, AMETEK, Nippon Pulse Motor, STOGRA, Sonceboz, and Microstep GmbH. These companies are estimated to face healthy competition in the near future due to presence of a large number of local players in the market. Major brands are likely to focus on innovation of new products and research & development to strengthen their foothold in the global industrial hybrid stepper motors market. Companies are undertaking mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures with local players to expand their product portfolio. Players in developing countries are focusing on reducing their cost of production and increasing their profitability for sustainable growth of business.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.