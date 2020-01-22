Industrial Hose Market Overview 2019 and Industry Development Factors Analysis

Industrial hose is a broad category of rubber hose intended for industrial use. Rubber hose is a reference to the outer cover of the hose and not the inner tube material. With pressures high or low, transfer rates slow or fast and with materials as simple as air and water or as complex as hazardous chemicals—every industrial hose application requires something a little different.

Scope of the Global Industrial Hose Market Report

This report focuses on the Industrial Hose in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

For industry structure analysis, the Thailand Industrial Hose industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 57% of the revenue market. By application, Automotive is the biggest consumption volumn area, which is about 31% of Thailand Industrial Hose industry in 2017. Major players in the industry include: Sumitomo Riko, Semperit, Bridgestone, Parker, HANSA-FLEX, Eaton, Yokohama Rubber, LETONE-FLEX, Gates, Continental and Manuli, etc.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Industrial Hose producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The worldwide market for Industrial Hose is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Analysis of Global Industrial Hose Market Segment by Manufacturers

Sumitomo Riko

Semperit

Bridgestone

Parker

HANSA-FLEX

Eaton

Yokohama Rubber

LETONE-FLEX

Gates

Continental

Manuli

Global Industrial Hose Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Industrial Hose Market Segment by Type

Textile Reinforced Products

Wire Reinforced Products

Others

Global Industrial Hose Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil & Gas

Steelworks

Pharmaceutical & Food

Automotive

Chemical Industry

