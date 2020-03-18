Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Market In-depth Analysis On Factors Driving New Trends In The Industrial Hemp in Agriculture

Industrial hemp is varieties of Cannabis sativa that have a tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content generally below 0.35 percent.
Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Hemp in Agriculture.
This report researches the worldwide Industrial Hemp in Agriculture market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Botanical Genetics
Boring Hemp
HempFlax
Tilray
Yunnan Industrial Hemp
Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Breakdown Data by Type
Hemp Seed
Hemp Oil
Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Breakdown Data by Application
Agriculture
Planting
Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Industrial Hemp in Agriculture manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Hemp in Agriculture :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Hemp Seed
1.4.3 Hemp Oil
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Agriculture
1.5.3 Planting
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Production
2.1.1 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Production by Regions
4.1 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Production
4.2.2 United States Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Production
4.3.2 Europe Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Production
4.4.2 China Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Production
4.5.2 Japan Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Import & Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
5 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Revenue by Type
6.3 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Botanical Genetics
8.1.1 Botanical Genetics Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Hemp in Agriculture
8.1.4 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Boring Hemp
8.2.1 Boring Hemp Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Hemp in Agriculture
8.2.4 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 HempFlax
8.3.1 HempFlax Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Hemp in Agriculture
8.3.4 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Tilray
8.4.1 Tilray Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Hemp in Agriculture
8.4.4 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Yunnan Industrial Hemp
8.5.1 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Hemp in Agriculture
8.5.4 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Production Forecast 2019-2025
9.1.2 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
9.2 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Revenue Forecast by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Consumption Forecast by Country 2019-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 Turkey
10.7.4 GCC Countries
10.7.5 Egypt
10.7.6 South Africa
11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Upstream Market
11.1.1 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Raw Material
11.1.3 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Distributors
11.5 Industrial Hemp in Agriculture Customers
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
