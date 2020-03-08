Industrial Gloves Market Growth to be Fuelled by Advancements in Technology 2025

Industrial gloves give insurance against heat, icy, chemicals, scraped areas, harm by erosion and maladies. They are used to ensure worker wellbeing and sanitary conditions in the environment. Industrial gloves market is witnessing a rapid growth on account of increasing applications across metal fabrication, oil and gas, machinery, aviation, automobiles, construction, healthcare, and food processing.Moreover, healthcare reforms and government regulations are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global industrial gloves market. The gloves are selected on the basis of span of the environment, occupation environment, and the type of conditions associated with the employment.

The report on the industrial gloves market offers a detail assessment of key factors affecting influencing the market, such as drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and opportunities. The research report also profiles leading market players operating in the market for industrial gloves.

APAC Industrial Gloves Market: Drivers and Restraints

Industrial gloves market is primarily driven by rising utilization of industrial gloves in chemical, healthcare, and food industry. Additionally, the growth of various end-user segments such as construction. Metal fabrication, mining, and automobiles has increased the need for industrial gloves in order to prevent any hazards in the workplace. Rapid industrialization along with rules and regulations enforcing the use of protective gears at workplace also give boost to industrial gloves market.

Industrial gloves market is primarily comprises of disposable gloves and re-usable gloves. Increasing demand for disposable gloves is attributed to its low cost in comparison with re-usable gloves. However, re-usable gloves are used in several end use industries such manufacturing, construction, and oil and gas.

Uncertainty related to availability of substandard products and fluctuations in raw material prices, and use of robotics may limit growth of the market for industrial gloves. However, government initiatives to deal with these issues is likely to stable the market in the coming years.

APAC Industrial Gloves Market: Geographical Outlook

On the basis of geography, the market for industrial gloves market can be segmented into various regions including Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. In Asia Pacific region, Malaysia has emerged as the most vibrant market for industrial gloves and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, China and Thailand are expected to hold considerable share owing to rising industrialization and increased number of accidents taking place in the workplace.

Developing nations such as India and Japan are likely to cement their position in the market, as they are prominent market for the industrial gloves. Governments are coming up with various initiative in order to tackle the issues related to safety.

APAC Industrial Gloves Market: Company Profiling

The competitive profiling of the leading players in the industrial gloves market has been included in the study. Key players participating in the industrial gloves market include Kossan Rubber Industries, Glove Corporation Bhd, and Hartalega Sdn Bhd.

