Industrial Gearbox and Gear Motors Market: Major Vendor (Siemens AG, Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A, Winergy)

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Industrial Gearbox and Gear Motors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,” the global Industrial gearbox and gear motors market is expected to reach US$ 36.1 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2026. Asia Pacific held the highest share in the industrial gearbox and gear motors market in 2017.

An industrial gearbox is an enclosed system that transmits mechanical energy to an output device. Gearboxes modify torque, speed, and other factors to convert the energy. They are used in a variety of devices and for a broad range of purposes. An industrial gear motor is an element that integrates a gear reducer. Gear motors can deliver high torque at low power and low speed. This is because of the gearhead function, which acts as a torque multiplier and allows small motors to generate higher torque. Most industrial gear motors use AC motors.

Advancements in technology over the past few decades have been driving advances in automation. They are encouraging the adoption of robots and industrial automation. The use of automation across all industrial sectors across the globe is increasing. The rate of adoption of automation is particularly high in the manufacturing sector. This is anticipated to become a driving factor for the industrial gearbox market during the forecast period.

Robots and automation equipment are typically used in high-speed, repetitive tasks in manufacturing and other industries. The world is increasingly becoming aware of artificial intelligence. AI technology is used in products such as driverless cars and mini drones that provide virtual assistance. This is expected to bring forth a large scale industrial revolution. Industries aim for the conversion of their facilities into ‘smart factories,’ where processes will be automated and the system will be in continuous sync with people, sensors, and devices via the Internet of Things.

Increase in demand for industrial gearbox and gear motors products can be mainly attributed to the rise in standard of living of consumers, especially in the developing countries. A positive shift toward more efficient industrial gearbox and gear motors is expected to have a significant impact on revenue growth of the industrial gearbox and gear motors market. Increase in demand for planetary gears for better torque and precise process is expected to boost the market.