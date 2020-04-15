Industrial Floating Covers Market Segmentation, Growth Forecast And Value Chain 2018-2028

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Floating Covers Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Floating Covers market report focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Floating Covers market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Floating Covers industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

In terms of value, the global floating covers market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The study reveals the dynamics of the floating covers market in six geographic segments, along with a market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.

The global floating covers market report begins with an executive summary of various categories and their share in the floating covers market. It is then followed by market definition, market taxonomy, market dynamics and an overview of the global floating covers market, which includes FMI analysis of the market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of the floating covers market. Furthermore, to understand the Y-o-Y trends of the floating covers market, a Y-o-Y analysis with elaborated insights on the same are provided.

Floating Covers Market Company Profiles

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the global floating covers market report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global floating covers market include Raven Industries Inc., GSE Environmental, Inc., Royal TenCate, Cooley Group, Nilex Inc., FLI France SAS, Hexa-Cover A/S, Industrial & Environmental Concepts, Inc., Advanced Water Treatment Technologies, and Aquatan (Pty) Ltd among others.

Key Segments Covered in the Global Floating Covers Market

By Material Type

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

By Application Type

Mining Storage Ponds

Agriculture (Slurry, Lagoons)

Waste Water/Liquid Treatment

Food Processing & Brewing

Chemical Treatment

Utilities & Other

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– Spain

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

– Russia

– Poland

– Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

– China

– India

– ASEAN Countries

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

– GCC Countries

– Northern Africa

– South Africa

– Turkey

– Israel

– Rest of MEA

