Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Growing at 8.54% CAGR and Projected

The Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services market report defines, describes, and forecasts the market on the basis of product type, end user, and geography. It provides detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth of the Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). This market is expected to be worth USD 95.1 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.54% between 2016 and 2022.

The industrial fire brigade training program and services market is entering the mature phase and is expected to grow further in the coming years. The growth of this market is driven by the continuous modification of industrial codes and regulations for industrial fire brigades and growing awareness of the industrial fire brigade to prevent damages caused by fire.

The key players in the industrial fire brigade training program market and services include Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (U.S.), Lakeland College (Canada), Falck (Denmark), Lambton College (Canada), and Oklahoma state University (U.S.), among others.

“Management and specialist training topic to hold the largest share of the industrial fire brigade training program and services market during the forecast period”

Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program And Services Market growing at the highest rate because fire management is an important concern in various industries as improper management can lead to severe financial and fatalities. The inspection, testing, and maintenance of various kinds of fire protection equipment is an important part of this training topic to help reduce failure or inefficiency in the performance of the equipment in the event of fire.

“Product market estimated to hold the largest share of the industrial fire protection system market in the forecast period”

Enterprises across the globe have increased their spending on fire protection to safeguard infrastructure and reduce human losses. Technologies such as human machine interface solutions, smart buildings, wireless sensory networks, and nanotechnology are being launched in the Industrial Fire Protection Systems Market. Moreover, new and advanced sensors have been developed to give accurate data to control units. Intelligent sensors also have networking capabilities.

“APAC expected to be the fastest-growing market for the industrial fire brigade training program and services market during the forecast period”

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR because this region is rapidly developing and countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and others are driving the overall growth of the industrial fire brigade training program and services market. From automotive to semiconductor, a large number of companies have their manufacturing setup in the region, especially in China. Thus, efforts are being made to reduce fire hazards and fatalities in the region. Singapore and Malaysia are ahead in implementing fire training requirements. Similarly, emerging economies where manufacturing setups are being established have also made mandates to have personnel trained to combat fire hazards.

