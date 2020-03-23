Industrial Fasteners Market Overview till 2025 Growth Aspects and Dynamics

Global Industrial Fasteners Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Industrial Fasteners Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The Industrial Fasteners market was valued at 55600 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 90500 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Fasteners.

A fastener is a hardware device that mechanically joins or affixes two or more objects together. In general, fasteners are used to create non-permanent joints; that is, joints that can be removed or dismantled without damaging the joining components. Welding is an example of creating permanent joints.

Fasteners can also be used to close a container such as a bag, a box, or an envelope; or they may involve keeping together the sides of an opening of flexible material, attaching a lid to a container, etc. There are also special-purpose closing devices, e.g. a bread clip.

Some types of woodworking joints make use of separate internal reinforcements, such as dowels or biscuits, which in a sense can be considered fasteners within the scope of the joint system, although on their own they are not general purpose fasteners.

With the development of technology and the down trend of raw materials-steel, the global average price of industrial fasteners is in the decreasing trend, from 2359 USD/MT in 2013 to 2141 USD/MT in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Industrial fasteners including nuts, bolts, and screws are used to join or fix two or more objects together. These products are expected to witness significant demand over the upcoming years as they increase the durability of the joined parts, and can be used on different kinds of substrates such as Steel, Cooper, Aluminum, etc. Steel Fasteners dominate the market with market share nearly 90%.

Fasteners are application in automotive, electric & electronics, machinery, construction, MRO and other industry. The most proportion of Fasteners is used in automotive, and the market share in 2017 is about 26% and the proportion of electric & electronics in 2017 is about 18%.

This report studies the global market size of Industrial Fasteners in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Industrial Fasteners in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Industrial Fasteners market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Industrial Fasteners market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Würth

PCC

ITW

Alcoa

Araymond

LISI

STANLEY

Fontana Gruppo

Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)

NORMA

Aoyama Seisakusho

KAMAX

Agrati Group

Meidoh

NAFCO

Gem-Year

Bulten

Boltun

Market size by Product – Steel Type Cooper Type Aluminum Type Other

Market size by End User/Applications – Automotive Industry Electric & Electronics Machinery Industry Construction Industry MRO (Maintenance, repair, and operations) Others

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Industrial Fasteners capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Industrial Fasteners manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Fasteners Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Fasteners Production

2.2 Industrial Fasteners Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Industrial Fasteners Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Industrial Fasteners Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Industrial Fasteners Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Industrial Fasteners Production by Regions

4.1 Global Industrial Fasteners Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Industrial Fasteners Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Industrial Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Regions

5 Industrial Fasteners Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Industrial Fasteners Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Industrial Fasteners Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Industrial Fasteners Revenue by Type

6.3 Industrial Fasteners Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Industrial Fasteners Breakdown Dada by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1.1 Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Fasteners

8.1.4 Industrial Fasteners Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Industrial Fasteners Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Industrial Fasteners Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Industrial Fasteners Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecasts by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Industrial Fasteners Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Industrial Fasteners Upstream Market

11.2 Industrial Fasteners Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Industrial Fasteners Distributors

11.5 Industrial Fasteners Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Fasteners are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

