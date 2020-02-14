Industrial Ethernet Solutions Market – The Backbone of Future Networks

Industrial Ethernet (IE) is the application of Ethernet in an industrial environment. There are protocols for Industrial Ethernet include EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, POWERLINK, SERCOS III, CC-Link IE, and Modbus/TCP. Ethernet Industrial Protocol at its core is a network communication standard that brings about handling large volumes of data at speeds ranging between 10 Mbps and 100 Mbps, with a maximum limit of 1500 bytes per packet.

The industrial Ethernet finds application in integrating controllers, AC drives, and monitoring sensors, among other important parts of industrial processes such as treatment of water. It is predicted to catalyze growth in the markets for factory automation devices, having embedded connectivity for the Ethernet. The capacity for routing can be upped through routers particularly designed for use on the factory-floor by the layer-3 switches. With the growth of the industrial Ethernet solutions, the market for the associated products such as the wireless access points, varied switches, routers, gateways and connectors, and so on, are also predicted to receive a fillip.

Global Industrial Ethernet (IE) Market: Key Trends

The growing demand for Ethernet solutions from various industries, namely pharmaceuticals, food, and beverages is majorly stoking growth in the industrial Ethernet solutions market. Apart from that, technological progress too is playing a key role in promoting the market. Take for the example the launch of “Industry 4.0.” It is comprised of hassle-free computation and automation of various steps in the industries.

The rising need for interconnectivity to up productivity and output is majorly promoting the market for industrial Ethernet solutions market. Besides, growing requirement for electronics coupled with mushrooming manufacturing units worldwide is also having a positive impact on the growth of the industrial Ethernet solutions market.

