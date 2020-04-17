Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Market 2019 Set for Rapid Growth And Trends by 2025 | ABB Schneider Electric Siemens AG Eaton Corporation Emerson Electric General Electric Honeywell International IBM Corporation Cypress Envirosystems

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
In 2018, the global Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13% during 2019-2025.
Energy management system for the Industrial sector is a system of computer-aided tools that help industries to monitor, control, and optimize their electrical loads.
The industries such as automotive, oil refineries, chemical, steel, aluminum, paper, and various others, energy accounts a biggest share of their operating cost expense. Moreover, as environmental regulations and the energy management standards are becoming more stringent, industries are continuously striving hard to make their manufacturing processes clean and efficient. All these factors make it imperative for industries to monitor their energy consumption and manage it for optimal consumption.
This report focuses on the global Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Schneider Electric
Siemens AG
Eaton Corporation
Emerson Electric
General Electric
Honeywell International
IBM Corporation
Cypress Envirosystems
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Opto22
C3 Energy
Cascade Energy
Panoramic Power
Rockwell Automation
Trane Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Components of IEMS
Central Computer System
Remote Meters
Sensors
Energy Management Software
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Power Industry
Manufacturing
Oil and Gas
Petrochemical
Utility
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
