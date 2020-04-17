Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Market 2019 Set for Rapid Growth And Trends by 2025 | ABB Schneider Electric Siemens AG Eaton Corporation Emerson Electric General Electric Honeywell International IBM Corporation Cypress Envirosystems

Energy management system for the Industrial sector is a system of computer-aided tools that help industries to monitor, control, and optimize their electrical loads.

The industries such as automotive, oil refineries, chemical, steel, aluminum, paper, and various others, energy accounts a biggest share of their operating cost expense. Moreover, as environmental regulations and the energy management standards are becoming more stringent, industries are continuously striving hard to make their manufacturing processes clean and efficient. All these factors make it imperative for industries to monitor their energy consumption and manage it for optimal consumption.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Eaton Corporation

Emerson Electric

General Electric

Honeywell International

IBM Corporation

Cypress Envirosystems

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Opto22

C3 Energy

Cascade Energy

Panoramic Power

Rockwell Automation

Trane Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Components of IEMS

Central Computer System

Remote Meters

Sensors

Energy Management Software

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Power Industry

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Petrochemical

Utility

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

