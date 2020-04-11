Industrial Display Market: Industry Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, By Type, Application, Product, Display Types, Emerging Technologies, Opportunities, Limitations and Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Industrial Display Market was worth USD 3.67 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 6.27 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.11% during the forecast period. The expanding implementation of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), increasing demand for multi-featured Human Machine Interface (HMI) gadgets, and developing implementation of smart industrial displays are anticipated to add to the market development fundamentally. The business is picking up prominence because of top notch features provided by the displays, which incorporate programmed contact locator and contact screen boards; Ethernet connectivity; radio frequency identification (RFID); and protection from high temperature, dust, vibration, scratch, chemicals, and shock. The business offers major opportunities for investment as the displays are a reasonable substitution for manual procedures and obsolete push-button technology.

Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

The panel-mount section represented a significant income share of the overall industry in 2016 and is foreseen to command the market over the conjecture time frame. Its development can be credited to an extensive variety of uses, convenient accessibility, and affordability of the device. The main application of board mount IDs incorporates operational process control in manufacturing facilities. Marine displays are useful in commercial and shipping vessels, yachts, and cruise ships and are created particularly to withstand brutal marine conditions. These IDs represented the least revenue share in 2016.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2016, the HMI application fragment represented just about 35% of the general market income share and is anticipated to witness generous development over the estimate time frame. The HMI portion is anticipated to represent the biggest income share in the general market in the upcoming years. This can be ascribed to worldwide HMI makers developing their quality in emerging nations, for example, India and China. The progressions in technology are anticipated to coordinate the worldwide reach of the web with the capacity to directly control modern machinery, operational processes, and infrastructure in production lines.

Technology Outlook and Trend Analysis

The manufacturers of displays are advancing their mechanical developments to extend their revenue share in the market. For example, LED HERO Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. holds licenses for its transparent LED products. The LCD technology represented more than 40% income share in 2016. Nonetheless, its income share in the general market is anticipated to decrease over the gauge time frame. This might be credited to the expanding implementation of the OLED innovation because of its pixel-by-pixel brightness controlling element, which isn’t accessible in LCDs and LEDs.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

The manufacturing section is the most overwhelming section and is anticipated to represent the most astounding income share over the estimate time frame. This may fundamentally be ascribed to the developing interest for display panels with inserted highlights to enhance productivity in manufacturing procedures. For example, the in-built alarm feature that is useful in manufacturing facilities gives alerts on real time basis directly to the task supervisor if there should be an occurrence of an unanticipated event.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

The North American region ruled the industrial display market with an income share of more than 30% in 2016. This can be credited to expanded interests in IIoT applications and multi-featured HMI devices. The developing implementation of HMIs and computerized signage in the locale is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities over the estimate time frame. Additionally, the locale is one of the early adopters of modern mechanization and is anticipated to coordinate these presentations at a quicker pace.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Advantech Industrial Computing India Pvt Ltd, Winmate, Samsung Display Co Ltd, LG Display and Japan Display. Numerous players have done Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in the market to handle the difficulties of in-house R&D and create top notch technologies. For example, in October 2016, Pepper+Fuchs GmbH took over ecom Instruments GmbH, which is a provider of cell phones, tablets, and 4G smartphones.

The Industrial Display Market is segmented as follows-

By Type:

Panel-Mount Monitors

Open Frame Monitors

Rugged Displays

Video Walls

Marine Displays

By Application:

Remote Monitoring

Interactive Display

HMI

Digital Signage

By Technology:

OLED

LCD

LED

E-Paper Display

By Panel Size:

Up to 14”

14-21”

21-40”

40” and above

By End User:

Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Chemical, Oil, and Gas

Mining & Metals

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

South Africa

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?