Industrial Design Market Forecast to 2025 with Global Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Industrial Design Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Industrial Design Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Design development in United States, Europe and China.

This report studies the Industrial Design market. Industrial design is a process of design applied to products that are to be manufactured through techniques of mass production.

This report covered the Product Design, Model Design and Fabrication, User Interface and Interaction Design and Other Industrial Design.

For industry structure analysis, the Industrial Design industry is not concentrated. Most of these manufacturers are large multinational corporations. Regionally, China is the biggest market in terms of revenue, also the leader in the whole Industrial Design industry.

China occupied 33.03% of the revenue market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 27.30% and 19.70% of the global total industry.

For forecast, the global Industrial Design revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6.38%. We tend to believe that this industry would have a good future, considering the current demand of Industrial Design.

In 2018, the global Industrial Design market size was 40700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 61400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IDEO

Frog Design

Designworks

ARTOP GROUP

Designaffairs

Ammunition Group

ZIBA Design

Fuse Project

PDD

LUNAR

R&D Design

GK Design Group

RKS

BUSSE Design

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Product Design

Model Design and Fabrication

User Interface and Interaction Design

Other Industrial Design

Market segment by Application, split into

Transportation

Electronic

Household

Machinery & Equipment

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Design status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Design development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

