Industrial Design Market Forecast, Research Findings and Conclusion 2019-2025

Global Industrial Design Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide Industrial Design Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

In 2018, the global Industrial Design market size was 40700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 61400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025.

For industry structure analysis, the Industrial Design industry is not concentrated. Most of these manufacturers are large multinational corporations. Regionally, China is the biggest market in terms of revenue, also the leader in the whole Industrial Design industry.

China occupied 33.03% of the revenue market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 27.30% and 19.70% of the global total industry.

For forecast, the global Industrial Design revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6.38%. We tend to believe that this industry would have a good future, considering the current demand of Industrial Design.

The market report pegs the global Industrial Design market at US$ million at the end of 2017 and shall keep a good CAGR of % throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. At the end of the forecast period, the Industrial Design market is projected to reach the value of US$ million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Industrial Design market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Design status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Design development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

IDEO

Frog Design

Designworks

ARTOP GROUP

Designaffairs

Ammunition Group

ZIBA Design

Fuse Project

PDD

LUNAR

R&D Design

GK Design Group

RKS

BUSSE Design Market size by Product –

Product Design

Model Design and Fabrication

User Interface and Interaction Design

Other Industrial Design

Market size by End User/Applications –

Transportation

Electronic

Household

Machinery & Equipment

Other

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Design status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Design development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

