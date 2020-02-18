Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

The report on the global Industrial Control Systems market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Industrial control system (ICS) is an assembly of systems, industrial devices, networks, and industrial controls are used to automate and operate the industrial processes. ICS is an integration of hardware and software facilitated with network connectivity to support the essential systems, assets, and processes. Industrial control systems are primarily used in the power generation, transmission, and distribution to collect and analyze the data for the proper functioning of systems and processes.

The emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) is driving several industries to adopt the advantages of Internet connectivity which enhances the use of smart-grids and smart manufacturing. However, enterprises are adopting IoT as Internet connectivity reduces the number of on-site workers, to monitor the condition of machinery which further reduces cost.

Industrial control system market is expected to grow as there is an increasing need for industrial software and process automation which drives market growth as industries are becoming more efficient and saving time.

Major Key players

ABB Ltd (Switzerland),

Schneider Electric (France),

Honeywell International Inc (US),

Siemens AG (Germany),

Rockwell Automation (US),

Omron Co (Japan),

Emerson Electric Co (US).,

General Electric Co (US),

Yokogawa Electric Co (Japan),

Alstom (France)

Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive Industrial Control Systems Market appears to be fragmented owing to the presence of several players accounting for a substantial market share. Well-established players incorporate collaboration, acquisition, partnership, product & technology launch, and expansion to gain a competitive advantage and thus to maintain their positions in the market. These key players compete based on innovation, pricing, and service. Expansion in emerging market is helping those established key players to extend their sales networks.

Regional Analysis

The North American region accounts for the largest share in the global industrial controls systems market owing to the substantial technological advancements and their uptake. Moreover, factors such as increasing industrialization and the growing demand for safety features in industries drive the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, some of the Well-established industries such as power, O&G, waste-water treatment, defence, and automobile create opportunities for the market to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is another lucrative market for industrial controls systems market. Factors such as the increase in the production of automobiles in emerging nations such as India, China, and Japan along with the presence of a number of vendors drive the market growth.

Advancements expected to happen in the industrial safety technology will result in the growth of the industrial controls systems market in the region. Furthermore, the growth in the market is driven by factors such as the increasing population, urbanization, and industrialization led by the improving economic conditions are fostering the market growth, creating the demand for energy, water and waste-water treatment systems.

The European region holds the third position in the global ICS market in terms of growth rate and the market size. The market growth in this region is driven by the growing manufacturing sector and the adoption of new technologies such as IoT and application of industry 4.0 concept in the manufacturing. Besides increase in the demand for modernization, smart grid, and cloud computing are some of the factors that are estimated to fuel the growth in the European market.

Segmentation

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Distributed Control Systems (DCS), and Supervisory control and Data Acquisition (SCADA).

On the basis of security solution, the market is segmented into Firewalls, DDOS, Encryption, and DBMS.

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into manufacturing, oil and gas, power generation, logistics and transportation, food and beverages, water and waste management.

