Industrial Artificial Intelligence Market 2019 Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress, The Future Of Industrial Artificial Intelligence

Industrial artificial intelligence, or industrial AI, usually refers to the application of artificial intelligence to industry. Unlike general artificial intelligence which is a frontier research discipline to build computerized systems that perform tasks requiring human intelligence, industrial AI is more concerned with the application of such technologies to address industrial pain-points for customer value creation, productivity improvement, and insight discovery.

In 2018, the global Industrial Artificial Intelligence market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 24% during 2019-2025.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is just now finding its niche in manufacturing, as the technology matures and costs dropand as manufacturers discover applications for which AI algorithms can make complex decisions. And as it becomes ubiquitous, the future of artificial intelligence in manufacturing is already becoming feasible in emerging markets; showcasing better sensory capabilities; and, off the factory floor, predicting what will be needed and when.

AI certainly is making robots more capable and easier for humans to collaborate with. But it will have an impact in areas that have nothing to do with robotics. In the supply chain, for example, algorithms can perceive patterns of demand for products across time, geographic markets, and socioeconomic segments while accounting for macroeconomic cycles, political developments, and even weather patterns. The output can be a projection of market demand, which in turn could drive raw material sourcing, human staffing, financing decisions, inventory, maintenance of equipment, and energy consumption.

The growth of this market is driven by growing usage of big data technology and industrial IoT in the manufacturing industry, extensive usage of robotics, increased in usage of computer vision technology by manufacturing companies, cross-industry partnerships, and significant increase in venture capital investments.

The key players covered in this study

Intel Corporation

Siemens AG

IBM Corporation

Alphabet Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

General Electric Company

Data RPM, Sight Machine

General Vision, Inc

Rockwell, Automation Inc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Semiconductor and Electronics

Energy and Power

Pharmaceuticals

Automobile

Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Others (Textiles & Aerospace)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Artificial Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Artificial Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Artificial Intelligence are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

