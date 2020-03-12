Industrial And Institutional Hand Hygiene Chemicals Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2016 – 2026

Hand hygiene chemicals are the primary defense against infections and cross contamination risks. The pharmaceutical & healthcare industry, both acute and non-acute, is the largest vertical for hand hygiene chemical products, followed by the food & beverage processing and foodservice industry

The market for hand sanitizers has experienced particularly strong growth since last few years, becoming commonplace in many healthcare and food processing facilities as well as in general office work spaces. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers will continue to hold the majority market share, even though non-alcohol-based sanitizers offer several key benefits.

Industrial and Institutional Hand Hygiene Chemicals Market Dynamics

The principal factor driving the growth of the global industrial and institutional hand hygiene chemicals market is the increased awareness of hand hygiene principles amongst both the general public as well as institutions. Furthermore, the urge to reduce nosocomial infections (infections acquired at hospitals) has brought hand hygiene practices in the healthcare setting greater publicity and attention and the trend is forecast to continue over the forecast period.

Stringent regulations laid down by government and health advisors on hand hygiene compliance will sustain demand of the hand hygiene chemicals over the forecast period. Ongoing trends such as installation of regular hand cleaning stations at various junctures by government organizations, standardization of ‘green’ products, and product innovations are expected to boost the market for industrial and institutional hand hygiene chemicals over the forecast period.

One important hindrance which can affect the growth of this market is increased usage of gloves in work environments such as industries and hospitals. Consumers who are less aware of the usefulness of these products and underexposed to changing lifestyle tend to think twice before buying it due to their afterthought of chemical substances being more harmful. Factors such as these can hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Industrial and Institutional Hand Hygiene Chemicals: Segmentation

On the basis of state of the product,Industrial and Institutional Hand Hygiene Chemicals Market can be segmented as:

Solid state products

Liquid state products

Paper based products (Liquid imbibed in solid)

Gel based products

On the basis of product type, Industrial and Institutional Hand Hygiene Chemicals can be segmented as:

Soaps Regular Soaps Antibacterial Soaps Industrial Heavy-duty Soaps

Sanitizers Alcohol-based Non-alcohol-based

Others Protectors (Barrier Creams, etc.) Restorers (Moisturizers, etc.)



On the basis of purpose of the product, Industrial and Institutional Hand Hygiene Chemicals can be segmented as:

Antiseptic

Antimicrobial

On the basis of End-use Verticals, the global industrial and institutional hand hygiene chemicals market can be segmented into:

Food & Beverage Processing & Foodservice

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing Units and Industrial Services

Educational Institutions

Office Work Spaces

Others (Agriculture, Forestry, etc.)

Industrial and Institutional Hand Hygiene Chemicals: Regional Outlook

The Global Industrial and Institutional hand hygiene chemicals market can be divided into seven geographical locations such as North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. The North American market share is forecasted to have the highest share as consumers in this region have higher awareness regarding personal hygiene and also the growing number of blue collar workers in this region is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of market in this region. The market share in the European region is also high due to growing number of industries and hospitals built. The Asian market is forecasted to be on the lower side but tends to improve at a much faster growth rate due to rapid spread of health awareness and safety.

Industrial and Institutional Hand Hygiene Chemicals Market: Key Players

