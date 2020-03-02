Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market 2019 by Evolving Technology, Projections & Estimations, Business Competitors, Cost Structure, Key Companies and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Technology make use of sensors, magnetic positioning, and Bluetooth low energy (BLE) technology to precisely track users indoors. IPIN can help people navigate indoors in places such as hospitals, museums, and university campuses.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

An indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) system is a network of devices used to locate people and objects inside a building wirelessly. Whereas navigation is concerned with finding places in large office buildings, museums, university buildings and malls, indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) solutions improve accuracy of Wi-Fi based navigation and positioning.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Apple

Google

HERE

Micello

Samsung

Broadcom

CSR

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

Qualcomm

Navizon

Beaconinside

Bluepath

GiPStech

MazeMap

Nextome

Pinmicro

Pointr

Shopkick

Spreo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Namely network devices

Proximity devices

Mobile devices

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Aviation

Healthcare

Manufacturing and logistics

Government organizations

Public places

