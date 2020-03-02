Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market 2019 by Evolving Technology, Projections & Estimations, Business Competitors, Cost Structure, Key Companies and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Technology make use of sensors, magnetic positioning, and Bluetooth low energy (BLE) technology to precisely track users indoors. IPIN can help people navigate indoors in places such as hospitals, museums, and university campuses.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
An indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) system is a network of devices used to locate people and objects inside a building wirelessly. Whereas navigation is concerned with finding places in large office buildings, museums, university buildings and malls, indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) solutions improve accuracy of Wi-Fi based navigation and positioning.
The worldwide market for Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Apple
HERE
Micello
Samsung
Broadcom
CSR
Microsoft
Cisco Systems
Qualcomm
Navizon
Beaconinside
Bluepath
GiPStech
MazeMap
Nextome
Pinmicro
Pointr
Shopkick
Spreo
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Namely network devices
Proximity devices
Mobile devices
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Retail
Aviation
Healthcare
Manufacturing and logistics
Government organizations
Public places
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) market.
Chapter 1, to describe Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN), with sales, revenue, and price of Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN), in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
Table of Content:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
Chapter Four: Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Forecast (2018-2023)
Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
