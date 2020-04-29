Indoor Bumper Cars Market Forecasts and Growth, 2018-2028

Indoor Bumper Cars Market: Introduction:

Indoor bumper cars are flat electrically powered cars that can be used for riding indoors or in closed spaces. They can be turned off and on remotely by an operator.

They are mostly used as rides for children and adults. The standard features of these cars include a multi-coloured body fused into fiberglass, a hot-galvanized steel frame and a protected electrical system. The major advantage of these cars over other bumper cars is that they are not influenced by weather. The indoor temperature can be controlled, which makes it very comfortable for children to play with these cars.

Furthermore, there are three basic types of indoor bumper cars available in the market, which include ground-net bumper cars, electric bumper cars and sky-net bumper cars. Ground-net bumper cars are the most common type of indoor bumper cars, and are powered up by conductive ceilings and floors. Electric bumper cars use a rechargeable battery to supply power. Sky-net bumper cars use alternating strips of metal across the floor, which are separated by insulating spacers.

Indoor bumper cars used in several places, such as shopping malls, amusement parks, schools, etc., to attract children as well as tourists. In addition, several types of indoor bumper cars are available in different colours and shapes as per the requirements of customers.

Indoor Bumper Cars Market: Dynamics:

Growing population and urbanisation in emerging countries has led to an increase in spending for entertainment and amusement parks. In addition, the number of gaming zones in supermarkets and shopping malls is increasing. These are expected to be among the key factors driving the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the new technologies and attractive designs of indoor bumper cars are attracting people. Moreover, manufacturers are adopting different marketing strategies, such as advertisement campaigns, free first rides, etc., which is projected to create new opportunities for the growth of the market.

However, factors such as high initial investment and various safety requirements related to indoor bumper cars is expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Indoor Bumper Cars Market: Segmentation:

Indoor bumper cars market can be segmented into product type, end use and region.

On the basis of product type, the global indoor bumper cars market is segmented into:

Ground-net Bumper Cars

Battery Bumper Cars

Sky-net Bumper Cars

On the basis of end use, the global indoor bumper cars market is segmented into:

Shopping Malls

Amusement Parks

Schools

Indoor Bumper Cars Market: Regional Outlook:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the most lucrative market for indoor bumper cars owing to the increasing number of amusement parks, shopping malls and gaming zones in the region. Countries such as China, India, etc. are emerging economies in the global market and are projected to register significant growth in the indoor bumper cars market over the forecast period. The growing popularity of these cars and the increasing spending of people in shopping malls and amusement parks in Europe is expected to significantly drive the market in this region over the forecast period.

North America is projected to hold a prominent share of the indoor bumper cars market owing to an increase in the number of funfairs, supermarkets, etc., which is creating the demand for new indoor bumper cars and projected to drive the market over the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa region is expected to register promising market growth over the forecast period.

Indoor Bumper Cars Market: Market Participants:

Some of the participants in the global indoor bumper cars market are:

Majestic Manufacturing Inc.

ZHONGSHAN GOLDER CREDIT AMUSEMENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD

Golden Dragon Amusement Group

Djoy Group Limited

Zhengzhou Beston Amusement Equipment Co., Ltd.

EuroGames s.r.l.

Bertazzon 3B s.r.l.

GRIDES FUN FACTORIES

Beston Amusement Equipment Co., Ltd.

Shenyang Chuangqi Amusement Equipment Co., Ltd.

Gongguan Feiyue Glass Steel Products Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Dragon World Amusement Co., Ltd.

