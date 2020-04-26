Indonesia Power Generation Market is slated to reach 442.5 TWh by 2022: according to research firm MRRSE

The power industry is one of the largest and essential industries globally. There is a direct correlation between the development of a nation and its power industry. No country can achieve economic and social prosperity without adequate investments in electrification across the nation. Several power projects are planned in developing economies in Asia Pacific as these economies continue to expand their power generation capacities to meet the rising electricity demand. In the last few years, several developed economies have permitted the entry of private companies in the power industry. This step has introduced competition in the power industry, especially in the generation and retail supply of electricity. This market liberalization has further improved production efficiency of the overall industry.

In Indonesia, the power generation market is still dominated by the government-owned PT PLN. Approximately 85% of power generation facilities and the entire transmission & distribution network is solely controlled by PT PLN. The coal mining industry is developed in Indonesia with several private players investing in this market. Coal still continues to account for a major share in the global power generation industry. Although the share of coal is anticipated to decline in the future years, it would continue to be the major fuel in the short-term outlook.

This research study is designed to analyze the Power Generation Market in Indonesia. The market is calculated in terms of power generation capacity (GW), power generation (TWh), and revenue (USD Billion). The market for power generation has been segmented on the basis of six major power generation technologies in Indonesia. These include coal-fired, natural gas-fired, oil-fired, geothermal, hydro, and combined cycle (gas-steam). The report provides growth forecast for the period 2014–2022. Projections have been provided for power generation installed capacities, power generation, and revenue. The study on the power generation market also provides historical data, detailed analysis, and statistically refined forecast for key technology segments.

The size of the power generation market has been estimated based on indicators in technology segments. The report includes the key market dynamics affecting the demand for power generation technologies. As a part of our market dynamics analysis, we have analyzed market drivers, market restraints, and market opportunities in Indonesia. A comprehensive landscape, which includes company market share analysis and market attractiveness analysis, has also been provided in this report. Company market share analysis has been provided for major players involved in power generation in Indonesia. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided for six power generation technologies in Indonesia.

The report also provides a detailed industry analysis of the power generation market in Indonesia with the help of Porter’s Five Forces Model. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis aids in understanding the five major forces that affect the industry structure and profitability of the global power generation technology market. The forces analyzed are the bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis has been provided across the geographies studied in the report.

The report features an in-depth analysis of trends observed in each of the power generation technology segments provided in the report. Various new technologies, which are influencing the market dynamics of each power generation technology, have been identified and highlighted. Emerging trends for each power generation technology have been addressed for Indonesia.

The study also includes the value chain of the power generation market in Indonesia, which provides a glimpse of fuel procurement, contract awarding, power generation, as well as the interaction of suppliers and buyers with the end-users of the product. The market attractiveness has been primarily done considering the market size and market growth. Besides market size and growth, government support, regulatory policies, environment benefits, and availability of resources have also been considered to rank/benchmark major technologies for each region.

Key participants in the power generation market in Indonesia include Alstom S.A., PT Arutmin Indonesia, Asia Resource Minerals plc, Chevron Indonesia, Hyundai Engineering Co. Ltd., Medco Power Indonesia, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., PT Adaro Energy Tbk., PT Bumi Resources Tbk., PT Cirebon Electric Power, PT Geo Dipa Energi, PT Harum Energy Tbk., PT Indonesia Power, PT Jawa Power, PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy, PT PLN, PT Wartsila Indonesia, PT. Pembangkitan Jawa-Bali, Siemens AG, United Coal Indonesia. This report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial revenues, business strategies, technical performance analysis, operational standards, and awards and achievements.

Indonesia Power Generation Market: Technology Analysis Coal-fired Power Generation Natural Gas-fired Power Generation Oil-fired Power Generation Geothermal Power Generation Hydro Power Generation Combined Cycle Power Generation



