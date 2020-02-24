Indirect Calorimeter Market Will be Worth US$ 55.36 Mn by 2026

Global Indirect Calorimeter Market – Snapshot

The device used for the measurement of heat produced by the human body is known as indirect calorimeter. It determines the energy expenditure in the human body by the amount of oxygen consumed and the carbon dioxide eliminated from the body. It is a highly sensitive, noninvasive, and accurate tool for measurement of energy expenditure. The global indirect calorimeter market was valued at US$ 39.01 Mn in 2017. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2026.

An indirect calorimeter is utilized for nutritional assessment, nutrient assimilation, in pathogenesis of obesity and other metabolic diseases, such as diabetes, and thermogenesis. Technological advancements in the indirect calorimeter and its cost-effectiveness are likely to propel the market in the near future.

The global indirect calorimeter market has been segmented based on type, end-user, and geography. In terms of type, the global indirect calorimeter market has been divided into standalone indirect calorimeter and portable indirect calorimeter. The standalone segment is likely to account for a leading share of the global market during the forecast period, owing to the high cost and wide adoption of these devices in critical care units. However, the portable segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR during forecast period, owing to its cost effectiveness and ease of operation. Moreover, technological developments in portable indirect calorimeters are estimated to boost the segment during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the indirect calorimeter market has been segregated into hospital (critical care), diagnostic centers, research institutes, and others (sports centers, etc.). The hospital (critical care) segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global indirect calorimeter market, due to a rise in adoption of indirect calorimeter in intensive care units.

