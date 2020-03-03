India UPS Market 2019-20 | Top Key Manufacturers: Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Delta Power Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd, Eaton Power Quality Pvt. Ltd, Emerson Network Power (India) Pvt. Ltd, Hitachi HI-REL Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd,

Growing demand from diverse sectors such as IT and IT enabled services (ITeS); banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI); government, manufacturing, telecom, and energy sectors continues to drive the UPS market in India. Government’s initiative to computerize its various departments coupled with ‘The National e-Governance Plan’ is expected to boost the demand for low-end UPS systems through 2025.

India UPS Market is expected to grow with a CAGR over 8% during the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing need for continuous and smooth power supply in various end-use sectors including residential, commercial and industrial, provides a huge growth opportunity for UPS manufacturers in India.

Government’s initiative to computerize its various departments coupled with ‘The National e-Governance Plan’ is expected to boost the demand for low-end UPS systems through 2025. Increasing demand for high-end UPS is expected to emanate from growing installations of high-end electronic equipment and machineries in industrial set-ups. Increasing penetration of IT/ITES sector in Tier-II & Tier II cities of the country is also anticipated to boost the demand for UPS systems in the coming years.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this [email protected] https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/india-ups-market/#1536302097117-445b2636-73fe

India UPS Market Analysis: By Type

Online segment is growing significantly with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. For applications where power losses due to inefficiencies are less of a concern and eliminating the delay from grid power available to back power is paramount, Online (also called Double Conversion) is the only solution. Online systems followed line interactive systems due to its popularity among large organizations and data centers. Moreover, online systems are slightly more expensive considered to line-interactive systems.

Offline/Standby segment is growing significantly with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. They are the most common type of UPS used for personal computers. The systems are considered as best value for personal workstations, however, for other applications, line interactive and online are better. For backup applications where low cost is critical, it doesn’t matter if the load loses power briefly and backup times are short, an offline solution is adequate, although it will not provide adequate protection against spikes or sags from the grid.

Line Interactive segment is growing significantly with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. For typical applications where power often needs conditioning but is usually available and very short transfer times from grid to backup power are acceptable and daily energy consumption is a concern, Line Interactive is the preferred solution. These types of UPS systems are demanded by majority of commercial establishments

India UPS Market Analysis: By Application

The Commercial UPS application is growing at a rapidly with a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing commercial sectors like public and private offices, restaurants, hospitals, cafes, etc.

The Industrial UPS application is growing with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization.

The Residential UPS application is growing with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The growing population is one main driver behind the residential usage of UPS. As people are increasing, the residential areas are also increasing simultaneously, surging the demand for UPS in their homes.

India UPS Market: Competitive Dynamics

The India UPS Market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them, the major players are Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Delta Power Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd, Eaton Power Quality Pvt. Ltd, Emerson Network Power (India) Pvt. Ltd, Hitachi HI-REL Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd, Microtek International Pvt. Ltd, Novateur Electrical & Digital Systems Pvt. Ltd, Schneider Electric IT Business India Pvt. Ltd, Socomec Innovative Power Solutions, Uniline Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position.

Get Detailed Analysis of Table of [email protected] https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/india-ups-market/#1536301857979-e3fc3c18-41a6

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. Our primary forte lies in publishing more than 100 research reports annually. We have a seasoned team of analysts working only for various sub-domains like Chemical and Materials, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Medical Devices/Equipment, Healthcare, Automotive and many more. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients for years. We are one of the leading digital market intelligence generation company delivering unique solutions for blooming your business and making the morning, more rising & shining.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826