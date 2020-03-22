India Structured Cabling Market Share, Strategies, Emerging Technologies, Growth Rate Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2023

Based on wire category, the India structured cabling market has been divided into Cat5e, Cat6, Cat6A, Cat7. Cat6 cable category held the largest market share in 2017.

The India structured cabling market is projected to reach $861.6 million by 2023. Increasing demand for copper cables, growing data center market, increasing number of product launch activities by the market players, and rising demand for bandwidth solutions, are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Request Sample Copy of Report :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-structured-cabling-market/report-sample

On the basis of application, the India structured cabling market has been categorized into data center and LAN. Data center is expected to register faster growth in the market, during the forecast period, owing to growing demand for cloud computing and cloud storage.

Regionally, the India structured cabling market has been categorized into northern, southern, eastern, and western. Southern region is projected to hold the largest revenue share of 41%, by 2023, in the India structured cabling market, with cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, that are few of the largest IT hubs in the country.

The demand for copper cables and components has been increasing owing to their value as a corrosion resistant material, complaint with industry standards (official TIA/EIA568-B.2-1 and ISO/IEC 11801-compliant), and as it meets all alien crosstalk reduction specifications, 10 Gbps transmission to 100 m.

Read summary of report here :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-structured-cabling-market/

Some of the key players operating in the India structured cabling market are ComCore Connexions Pvt. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, CommScope Holding Company Inc., Legrand Holding SA, The Siemon Company, Sterlite Technologies Limited, Panduit Corp., ABB Group, Belkin International Inc., Molex LLC, Belden Inc., and Reichle & De-Massari AG.

India Structured Cabling Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Copper Cable Shielded twisted pair (STP) Foiled twisted pair (FTP) Unshielded twisted pair (UTP)

Fiber Cable Multi-mode (MM) Fiber Single-mode (SM) Fiber

Copper Components Copper Outlets Copper Patch Panel Ports Copper Patch Cords

Fiber Components Fiber Patch Panel Ports Fiber Outlets Fiber Patch Cords



Market Segmentation by End Use

Telecommunication

Commercial

Government

Industrial

Others (Residential, Education, and Defense)

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.