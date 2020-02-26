India Online Food Delivery Market Detailed In New Research Report By Top Most Key Players

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “India Online Food Delivery Market (2018-2023)” to its huge collection of research reports.

The meaning of foodtech has evolved over the years. Earlier, it referred to food processing and the technology used for its manufacturing. Now, it pertains to the online food ordering and delivery services market. Adequate funding and investments in this market space have enabled companies to provide online food delivery services that have never been seen before.

Key growth factor:

o Higher disposable income, families with Double-Income-No-Kids (DINKS), a greater number of people with access to internet, and increased smartphone are some of the major factors that are leading to the growth of the online food delivery market in India.

Key players:

o Foodpanda, Swiggy, Faasos, and Zomato are currently among the top-rated food ordering aggregators operating in the Indian market.

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the India online food delivery market

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the India online food delivery market (2014 to 2023)

3. Qualitative analysis of the India online food delivery market and its segments (by cuisine – fast food, Indian food, Italian food and others), by food ordering method – web and mobile

4. Major investments in the Indian online food delivery market

5. Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

6. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

7. Key recent developments associated with the online food delivery market in India

