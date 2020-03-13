INDIA MEDICAL TOURISM MARKET 2019: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2022

Introduction
Indian medical tourism market is expected to more than double by 2022 from its current size in 2016. India has emerged as a preferred healthcare & wellness destination for patients across the globe. As medical treatment costs in the developed world balloon – with the United States leading the way – more and more Western countries are finding the prospect of international travel for medical care increasingly appealing. The Indian government has removed many visa restrictions and introduced a visa-on-arrival scheme for medical tourists from selected countries; this allows foreign nationals to stay in India for 30 days for medical reasons and can even get a visa of up to 1 year depending upon treatment requirements.
In the Indian medical tourism market, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Maldives are the leading source countries for medical tourist arrivals. These three countries together account for around 55 percent share of the Indian medical tourism market in 2016. Iraq, Oman, Nigeria and Kenya are the other top source market for Indian medical tourism market. Russia, Tanzania, UAE and Yemen are the emerging source market for medical tourist arrivals in India.
This is the 2nd edition report on India Medical Tourism Industry by iGATE RESEARCH. The report titled “India Medical Tourism Market and Forecast To 2022” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Medical Tourism Landscape in India. This 294 Page report with 260 Figures and 3 Tables provides a complete analysis of the 64 Source Country for medical tourist arrivals in India.
The Indian Medical Tourism Market has been studied from 2 viewpoints.
I. Medical Tourist Arrivals in India – Country Wise (2009 – 2022)
II. Medical Tourists Spending in India – Country Wise (2009 – 2022)
Actual and Forecast for Medical Tourist Arrivals and Spending in India – 64 Countries Analyzed
1. USA
2. Canada
3. Argentina
4. Brazil
5. Mexico
6. Austria
7. Belgium
8. Denmark
9. Finland
10. France
11. Germany
12. Greece
13. Ireland
14. Italy
15. Netherlands
16. Norway
17. Portugal
18. Spain
19. Sweden
20. Switzerland
21. UK
22. Czech Rep.
23. Hungary
24. Kazakhstan
25. Poland
26. Russian Fed.
27. Ukraine
28. Egypt
29. Kenya
30. Mauritius
31. Nigeria
32. South Africa
33. Sudan
34. Tanzania
35. Bahrain
36. Iraq
37. Israel
38. Oman
39. Saudi Arabia
40. Turkey
41. UAE
42. Yemen
43. Afghanistan
44. Iran
45. Maldives
46. Nepal
47. Pakistan
48. Bangladesh
49. Sri Lanka
50. Bhutan
51. Indonesia
52. Malaysia
53. Myanmar
54. Philippines
55. Singapore
56. Thailand
57. Vietnam
58. China (Main)
59. China (Taiwan)
60. Japan
61. Rep. of Korea
62. Australia
63. New Zealand
64. Others
Data Sources
iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.
Research Methodologies
Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.
Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. India Medical Tourist Arrivals and Forecast (2009 – 2022)
3. India Medical Tourism Market and Forecast (2009 – 2022)
4. India Medical Tourism Market Share and Forecast (2009 – 2022)
5. North America – Country Wise Medical Tourist Arrivals, Spending and Forecast
Figure 7-2: India – Forecast for Austria Medical Tourist Arrivals (Number), 2017 – 2022
Figure 7-3: India – Austria Medical Tourists Spending (Million US$), 2009 – 2016
Figure 7-4: India – Forecast for Austria Medical Tourists Spending (Million US$), 2017 – 2022
Figure 7-5: India – Belgium Medical Tourist Arrivals (Number), 2009 – 2016
Figure 7-6: India – Forecast for Belgium Medical Tourist Arrivals (Number), 2017 – 2022
Figure 7-7: India – Belgium Medical Tourists Spending (Million US$), 2009 – 2016
Figure 7-8: India – Forecast for Belgium Medical Tourists Spending (Million US$), 2017 – 2022
Figure 7-9: India – Denmark Medical Tourist Arrivals (Number), 2009 – 2016
Figure 7-10: India – Forecast for Denmark Medical Tourist Arrivals (Number), 2017 – 2022
Figure 7-11: India – Denmark Medical Tourists Spending (Million US$), 2009 – 2016
Figure 7-12: India – Forecast for Denmark Medical Tourists Spending (Million US$), 2017 – 2022
Figure 7-13: India – Finland Medical Tourist Arrivals (Number), 2009 – 2016
Figure 7-14: India – Forecast for Finland Medical Tourist Arrivals (Number), 2017 – 2022
Figure 7-15: India – Finland Medical Tourists Spending (Million US$), 2009 – 2016
Figure 7-16: India – Forecast for Finland Medical Tourists Spending (Million US$), 2017 – 2022
