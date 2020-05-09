India Inbound Meetings Incentives Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Top Players, Key Country Analysis and Forecast till 2025

Reportocean.com “India Inbound Meetings Incentives Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

India Inbound Meetings Incentives Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market Report Country Outlook Analysis Size Share and Forecast 2018 – 2025

India Inbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism market to touch US$ 5 Billion by 2025.

“India Inbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market Report: Country Outlook, Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2018 – 2025” offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for India Inbound MICE tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to India Inbound MICE travelersarrival, revenue and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the India Inbound MICE tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses country focused analysis to explore India Inbound MICE tourism market.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 16 countries. The research study limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors of India Inbound MICE tourism market.

The countries included in this report are United States, United Kingdom, UAE, Germany, Singapore, Malaysia, France, China, Japan, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Russia Federation, Philippines and other countries

Key Findings:

• India inbound tourism market is expected to exceed US$ 38 Billion by 2025

• India is emerging as the fastest growing inbound MICE tourism market

• India will attract more than 1.4 Million MICE travelers by 2018

• United States and China will become most popular MICE travelers nation by 2025

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

• Market Size & Analysis: India Inbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2012 – 2025)

• India Inbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• India Inbound Travelers Spending & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• Market Size & Analysis: India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2012 – 2025)

• India InboundMICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• India Inbound MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2012 – 2025)

• Major 16 Countries MICE Travelers Visitation in India& Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• Major 16 Countries MICE Travelers Spending in India& Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• Identification of Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the India Inbound MICE Tourism Market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Size & Analysis: India Inbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2012 – 2025)

2.1 Inbound Travelers Visitation in India & Forecast

2.2 Inbound Travelers Spending in India & Forecast

3. Market Size & Analysis: India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2012 – 2025)

3.1 Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation in India & Forecast

3.2 Inbound MICE Travelers Spending in India & Forecast

4. India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2012 – 2025)

4.1 India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast

4.2 India Inbound MICE Travelers Spending Share & Forecast

5. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the IndiaInbound MICE Travelers Market

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Inhibitors

