India Household Insecticide Market 2019 Industry Survey, Market Size, Competitive Trends, Outlook and Forecasts 2022

India Household Insecticide Market Outlook, 2022″ Godrej Consumer Products, SC Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser and Jyothy Laboratories dominate the market with more than 80% market share. Good Knight is a leading brand, followed by All out and Mortein whereas Maxo brand from Jyothy Laboratories has good presence in rural and south India. Khatnil of Midas Hygiene has also gained momentum in some of the regions. These top players have successfully introduced innovative products in the premium category under their flagship brands. For example Godrej who recently launched three new products in personal & outdoor repellent segment. Urban markets have educated consumers who are health conscious and more aware about various diseases; thus they are the major contributors in the household insecticide market. To tap rural markets, players are continuously launching new products and running awareness drives to increase the level of alertness among rural population.

Browse Full Report with TOC: http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2130435

India household insecticide market has been witnessing a tremendous growth from the last five years. Household insecticide products are gaining wide acceptance due to rise in vector borne diseases and awareness regarding such incidents. Innovations like mosquito repellent cards have gained popularity in rural areas whereas liquid vaporizers are favourite among urban consumers. New emerging premium category personal & outdoor which includes creams, lotions, gel, patches, etc. is also gaining foothold in the urban markets. However, penetration level and per capita consumption of household insecticide products in the rural market is still very low which gives immense opportunity for existing as well as new players in India.

In India household insecticide market, mosquito repellent category is dominant over cockroach & rat repellent category, simply because of the large population base of the country. Further in mosquito repellent category, there are two segments namely in-home segment and the other is personal & outdoor segment. In-home mosquito repellent segment has been growing in the country from last many years but personal & outdoor segment is still at a nascent stage with products like creams, lotions, patches, gels, etc. All such innovative products are leading to a lot of impulse sales for household insecticide companies. Consumers have wide range of products starting from liquid vaporizers to low smoke coils, repellent cards to spray/ aerosols, chalks and many more. Mosquito repellent cards are even cheaper than mosquito repellent coils and mats. Single usage of these repellent cards would cost a consumer only one rupee. With globalization of various brands and increasing media coverage of household insecticide products, consumers are becoming more aware about these products and are adopting the usage of them in day to day life.

Key Categories

Mosquito Repellent

– In-Home Mosquito Repellent (Insecticide Coil, Liquid Vaporizer, Mosquito Repellent Spray/ Aerosol, Mosquito Repellent Card and Mat)

– Personal Application & Outdoor Repellent

Cockroach & Rat Repellent

“India Household Insecticide Market Outlook, 2022” discusses the following aspects of household insecticide products in India:

How it will help solving your strategic decision making process??

The report gives an in-depth understanding of household insecticide market in India:

– Global Household Insecticide Market Outlook

– India Household Insecticide Market Outlook

– India Household Insecticide Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Household Insecticide Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Brand, By Category

– India Mosquito Repellent Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Mosquito Repellent Market Segmental Analysis: By Segment, By Target Demographics

– India In-Home Mosquito Repellent Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India In-Home Mosquito Repellent Market Segmental Analysis: By Product Type, By Target Demographics

– India Insecticide Coil Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Insecticide Coil Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand, By Target Demographics

– India Liquid Vaporizer Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Liquid Vaporizer Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand, By Target Demographics

– India Mosquito Repellent Spray/ Aerosol Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Mosquito Repellent Spray/ Aerosol Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand, By Target Demographics

– India Mosquito Repellent Card Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Mosquito Repellent Card Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand, By Target Demographics

– India Mat Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Mat Market Segmental Analysis: By Target Demographics

– India Personal Application & Outdoor Repellent Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Personal Application & Outdoor Repellent Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand, By Target Demographics

– India Cockroach & Rat Repellent Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Cockroach & Rat Repellent Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand

– Product Price & Variant Analysis

– The key vendors in this market space

– Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of household insecticide products in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Enquire before Buying at http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2130435

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]