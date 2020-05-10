India Feminine Hygiene Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021

India Feminine Hygiene Market Sanitary napkins are the most popular product type in India with more than 80% market share in the feminine hygiene market. Feminine hygiene products have seen a stable growth in the last five years. Rapid urbanization, growing middle class people, rising awareness, growing number of working women and the increasing availability of products like sanitary napkins have been some of the major growth drivers.

Sanitary napkins are available in various variants which is suitable for day and night usage. The thickness and size of napkin varies in all the variants, and ultra thin sanitary napkins are greatly accepted among urban girls. However, the category still showcases lower penetration and consumption level in India, especially in the rural areas. Panty-liner and tampon are comparatively new categories for Indian women consumers, where the consumption level is quite negligible. Moreover, other feminine hygiene products such as internal cleansers, sprays, disposable razors and blades are also an untapped segment in India.

Feminine hygiene is one of the developing categories in the FMCG industry of India. This report gives a detailed analysis on feminine hygiene market in India. Feminine hygiene is segmented mainly into sanitary napkin, panty-liner, tampon, and other products which includes internal cleansers & sprays and disposable razors & blades. The report mentions competition of leading companies that are involved in the marketing of various feminine hygiene products. The report also provides a global outlook with value analysis of the market and its geographical expansion into various regions. Customer preferences and purchasing decision parameters have also been examined and recommendations have been provided for the new entrants as well as existing players in the report.

The Indian feminine hygiene market is less penetrated and dimly competitive. Few international companies are present in the market and are making efforts to develop the category. As Indian people are shifting towards hygiene side, existing players are offering and promoting the products on the basis of hygiene. Women health concerns because of improper management while menstruation period have always been a major concern and thus manufacturers are marketing this product with same aspect. Marketers are promoting products by celebrity endorsements, promotional activities in various events and awareness campaigns to make females more aware about the new products and their advantages. P&G, Johnson & Johnson, Unicharm India, Kimberly-Clark, etc are some of the major companies operating in the feminine hygiene market. Whisper is a prominent and trusted brand among Indian females. In many parts of India, affordability of these sanitary napkins is still a major concern as rural Indian women cannot afford such products due to its high prices. Instead, Indian women’s use cotton cloth which have been traditionally used by millions of women from decades.

“India Feminine Hygiene Market Outlook, 2021” discusses the following aspects of feminine hygiene products in India:

The report gives an in-depth understanding of feminine hygiene market in India:

– Global Female Population Scenario

– Global Feminine Hygiene Market Outlook

– Global Feminine Hygiene Market Size By Value & Forecast

– APAC Feminine Hygiene Market Size By Value & Forecast

– Europe Feminine Hygiene Market Size By Value & Forecast

– North America Feminine Hygiene Market Size By Value & Forecast

– Latin America Feminine Hygiene Market Size By Value & Forecast

– MEA Feminine Hygiene Market Size By Value & Forecast

– Global Feminine Hygiene Market Segmental Analysis: By Region, By Segment

– Global Sanitary Napkin Market Size By Value & Forecast

– Global Sanitary Napkin Market Segmental Analysis: By Region

– Global Panty-liner Market Size By Value & Forecast

– Global Panty-liner Market Segmental Analysis: By Region

– Global Tampon Market Size By Value & Forecast

– Global Tampon Market Segmental Analysis: By Region

– India Female Population Scenario

– India Feminine Hygiene Market Outlook

– India Feminine Hygiene Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Feminine Hygiene Market Segmental Analysis: By Segment

– India Sanitary Napkin Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Sanitary Napkin Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand, By Region

– India Panty-liner Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Tampon Market Size By Value & Forecast

– Product Price & Variant Analysis

– The key vendors in this market space

– Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of feminine hygiene products in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

