India Express Logistics Market 2019 Predicts Favorable Growth and forecast till 2022

India Express Logistics Market express logistics sector is primarily categorized into four segments that include surface express, air express, rail parcel and Indian postal services. Surface express logistics contributes the maximum market share followed by air express and rail parcels. However, Indian postal services are now growing fast due to their presence across country; they have good reach in rural areas covering maximum villages in all the 29 states. Major players operating in the express logistics market of India are Blue Dart, FedEx, Safexpress and Gati Limited. These four players together control over 40% of the market revenues. Surface express is led by Gati Limited and Safexpress whereas Air express is led by Blue Dart and FedEx. Significant investment opportunities exist across every segment of logistics industry and thus several international players such as FedEx, UPS, DHL, and Kintetsu World express have already entered the Indian market, through green field projects, Joint ventures and acquisitions.

Logistics is an integral activity for economic growth as it involves the management of flow of goods from the place of origination to the place of consumption. The sector comprises shipping, port operation, warehousing, rail, road, air freight, express cargo and other value added services. Businesses need logistics services for reaching out to their customers within the tight timelines and delivering products. The express industry, by creating and integrating door to door linkage across domestic and international regions along with shipment tracking facilities, serves the need for time sensitive logistics service. Surface express logistics is the dominant mode of transportation followed by air express in India. Government initiatives to develop infrastructure and implementing new tax regime GST have changed the express logistics business.

Express logistics companies in India are moving from traditional set ups towards integration of IT and technology and this is expected to reduce the costs incurred and meet services demand. Government’s initiative ‘Make in India’ is expected to boost the manufacturing sector to 10% growth. EXIM Cargo, Agriculture, textile, auto and auto ancillary have been identified as traditional growth drivers to demand for express & warehouses space in India.

Booming e-commerce market is also a major growth driver for express logistics. With the introduction of GST, interstate transportation has become more efficient due to removing multiple taxes in state and central. As a result of which, Indian logistics industry is receiving unprecedented interest among the global as well as domestic investor community. Global players like XPO, Nippon Express, Yamato, C.H Robinson etc have set their eyes on this emerging opportunity.

Key Segments

Surface Express

Air Express

Rail Parcel

Indian Postal Service

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various service providers of express logistics in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

