India E-Waste Management Market 2019 Technologies, Innovations, Growth & Forecast 2022

“India E-waste Management Market Outlook, 2021”, e-waste management market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of more than 22% over next five years. E-Parisaraa Private Limited, Attero India Private Limited, E-waste Recyclers India, Eco Recycling Limited (ECORECO), Hi-Tech Recycling India Private Limited, Ultrust Solutions Private Limited, Earth Sense Recycle, Sims Recycling Solutions India, Ramky Enviro Engineers, Tech Logic E-waste Recyclers, etc. are driving the organized e-waste management market. The e-waste management market offers tremendous opportunities, however managing continuous generating e-waste is a big challenge for the country. Proper e-waste management is required in the country by developing infrastructure, growing awareness, strict legislation regarding e-waste collection, imports and recycling. Metro cities of India account for a considerable market share in the generation of e-waste and recycling of generated e-waste.

This report contains strategic analysis for the e-waste management market in India. Estimates are provided for different segments, categorized on the basis of sources of E-waste generation, recycling process, various aspects, trends, driver, limitations, major players, etc and forecast of the progressive market in the upcoming years. The principle aim of the report is to illustrate the e-waste management market in India that can present actual and demonstrative information about the volumes, market structure, dynamics, imports, exports and also to construct a prediction for the market in the next five years. Moreover, the report provides a sophisticated analysis of the main market contributors, revenue opportunities, e-waste collection excellence, geographically expansion of the market and some additional factors which manipulates its development.

The e-waste management market is one of the rapidly growing markets in recycling sector in India. Due to increasing standard of living and changing lifestyle, the demand for technical devices is become an issue for India e-waste management industry where the proper disposal and recycling of e-waste is a big concern against the continuous generation of e-waste in the country. In India, e-waste management and recycling market faces major challenges due to lack of proper regulatory interface and supporting infrastructure. The large household appliances, Information Technology and Telecommunications sectors are the primary source of E-Waste generation in the country. Moreover, as the technology advances, lifespan of products is becoming shorter which causes replacement of existing products with the new models, which turns into the further increasing generation of e-waste.

“India E-waste Management Market Outlook 2021” discusses the following aspects of e-waste management in India:

The report gives an in-depth understanding of e-waste management market in India:

– Global E-waste Generation Outlook

– Global E-waste Generation Current Scenario & Forecast

– Global Source of E-waste Generation Segmental Analysis: By Region, By Country, By Equipment

– Global E-waste Management Market Size By Value & Forecast

– Global E-waste Management Market Segmental Analysis: By Recycle & Trash

– India E-waste Generation Outlook

– India E-waste Generation Current Scenario & Forecast

– India Source of E-waste Generation Segmental Analysis: By Region, By State, By City, By Sector, By Industry, By Equipment, By Device

– India E-waste Management Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India E-waste Management Market Segmental Analysis: By Organized & Unorganized, By Recycle & Trash, By Process, By Device Recycling

– The key vendors in this market space

– Strategic Recommendations

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various recycling companies that helped us to know about their management methodology, recycling process, e-waste collection services provided by recyclers in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

